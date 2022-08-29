DSC_7446.JPG

Junior Mackenzie North was one of the star pitchers for the Lady Devils last season, and she returns to the mound this season as well, as Jackson hopes to improve on their performance from a year ago when they advanced to the Elite 8.

 File Photo: Larry Stanford

The Jackson Lady Devils advanced to the Elite 8 in softball last season, the first time in nine years. Their season ended in Columbus with losses to Appling County and Southeast Bulloch.

Appling County would go on to win the AAA tournament and state title. Jackson finished the season with an overall record of 21-8, and was second in the region with a record of 11-3.

