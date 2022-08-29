The Jackson Lady Devils advanced to the Elite 8 in softball last season, the first time in nine years. Their season ended in Columbus with losses to Appling County and Southeast Bulloch.
Appling County would go on to win the AAA tournament and state title. Jackson finished the season with an overall record of 21-8, and was second in the region with a record of 11-3.
In their second season with Nicole Bailey as head coach, the Lady Red Devils are hoping to improve upon last year’s efforts.
Jackson began the season with a doubleheader on Aug. 6 against Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy and Whitewater. The Lady Devils fought ELCA to a 1-1 tie, and lost to Whitewater, 8-4.
On Aug. 9, they headed to Forsyth to take on region rival Mary Persons, beating the Lady Bulldogs 6-2.
Jackson hosted Mary Persons for a doubleheader on Aug. 16 and won both games, beating the Lady Bulldogs 7-2 in the first game, and shutting them out 10-0 in the second game. Bailey said she was pleased with the way her Lady Devils shook off the start of their season.
“The bats started to come alive for us and our pitching did a great job,” Bailey said. “I was very proud of the bounce back from the the previous weekend.”
Pitchers for Jackson this season are senior Katelyn Flanders, juniors Mackenzie North and Tenison Myricks, and freshman Kylee Lawrence. Their teammates are seniors Caleigh Kirby and Shamaria Dupree, juniors Macey Batchelor, Bailee Gavel, Madilyn West, Claire Johnson, and Madi Batchelor, sophomores Layla Watts and Memphis Sweat, and freshmen Cassie Glover and Hailey Bish.
Jackson traveled to Suwanee on Aug. 20 to take on Lambert and West Forsyth in a doubleheader. They tied Lambert, 0-0, in the first game, and pounded West Lambert, 16-6, in the second.
“Lambert is ranked No. 7 in 7A,” said Bailey. “I’m very proud of the team for the way they played this weekend. We faced off against two very good 7A teams and came away without a loss.”
On Aug. 23, Jackson earned its fourth Region 3-AAA win with an 8-0 victory over Upson-Lee at home.
Jackson has started the season 5-1-2 overall 4-0 in 3-AAA, putting them in first place.
“I’m proud of our progress and where we are right now in our season,” Bailey said.
Jackson traveled to Peachtree City on Monday to take on McIntosh in a non-region game, then hit the road to Thomaston Tuesday to take on Upson-Lee.
