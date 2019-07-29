As summer's heat bears down on Butts County, Jackson High School's Red Devils continue working out to get in shape for this fall's Friday nights.
They'll be donning full pads for practice sessions come Aug. 1 — the first day they can do so under Georgia High School Association rules — but they've been building up their heat tolerance during a five-day acclimation practice schedule.
"We always start acclimation practice five days out," head coach Dary Myricks said, noting that while the idea is to prepare unconditioned players for the heat of August afternoons, Jackson's players have been working out, inside and outside, all summer.
"They want five days before you put all that stuff on and get out here in this heat," Myricks said.
Formal acclimation practices were held last week, July 24 and 25, and finish up Monday through Wednesday of this week.
Jackson's summer practices, and those coming this fall, are being augmented this year by the addition of a new portable digital timer positioned in the bed of a pickup near the practice field that helps coaches know when to move on to the next section of practice.
"We'll come out, we'll stretch, and get in groups," Myricks said. "Whatever we're working on that day ... we'll work on in groups before we get together. We'll come together and do some offensive and defensive line stuff together. And then receivers and quarterbacks will get together and do some stuff. We always work on techniques and skills in groups, every day."
The Red Devils' 2019 season starts with a scrimmage Aug. 16 against Alcovy High School at Red Devil Hill. The season officially opens Aug. 23 when Jackson hosts Locust Grove High School. The Red Devils travel Aug. 30 to take on rival Mary Persons.