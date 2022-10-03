The Jackson Lady Devils volleyball team continued their domination of Region 2-AA, winning six region matches over the last three weeks to take a perfect 8-0 record and the No. 1 seed into the upcoming region tournament.
The tournament will be held at Pike County High School on Oct. 8.
“The ladies came together as a team by building a bond of trust and confidence,” said coach Alisha Hall. “I am so proud of the way they came together this season.”
The last time the Lady Devils lost a region contest was in the championship finals against Pike County in 2018. Since then they have accumulated 38 straight region wins (29 regular season and nine tournament wins).
Jackson finished the regular season with an overall record of 22-10. Since Sept. 12, they have won eight matches — including region wins over Peach County, Mary Persons, Upson-Lee and Pike County — and lost three matches to strong non-region opponents.
Their biggest match came on Sept. 27 when the Lady Devils hosted region foe Pike County on Senior Night. Jackson honored seniors Briauna Jackson, Ansley Lenning, Olivia Dial, and Madelyn Spencer with a 2-0 win that clinched them the No. 1 seed in the region tournament.
Following the region tourney on Oct. 8, the first round of the state playoffs will be Oct. 18-19, the second round on Oct. 22, the state quarterfinals on Oct. 25-26 and the state semifinals on Oct. 29.
