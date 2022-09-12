The Jackson Lady Devils softball team suffered their first region loss on Sept. 6, losing to the defending 2-AAA champion Pike County Lady Pirates, 6-4. They also lost a non-region contest to the unbeaten Whitewater Wildcats, 8-0.

Last season Pike and Jackson finished in first and second place, respectively, in Region 2-AAA, so coach Nicole Bailey knew when the Lady Pirates came to town, it would be a battle, and it was.

