The Jackson Lady Devils softball team suffered their first region loss on Sept. 6, losing to the defending 2-AAA champion Pike County Lady Pirates, 6-4. They also lost a non-region contest to the unbeaten Whitewater Wildcats, 8-0.
Last season Pike and Jackson finished in first and second place, respectively, in Region 2-AAA, so coach Nicole Bailey knew when the Lady Pirates came to town, it would be a battle, and it was.
“It was a tough loss for us,” she said. “We struggled to get our bats going early. Our defense made some great plays and our pitchers pitched well; they just out-hit us.”
Pike took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, and added a run in the 2nd to make it 3-0. The Lady Devils came back with two runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth to cut the lead to 3-2. Both teams added a pair in the fifth to make the score 5-4, and the Lady Pirates added an insurance run in the top of the seventh to make the final score 6-4.
On Sept. 8, Jackson lost a non-region contest to the Lady Whitecats of Whitewater in Fayetteville. The Lady Devils hosted the game, which was a make-up game from an earlier date in the season that had been postponed by rain.
Whitewater is undefeated this season with a 13-0 record, 6-0 in region 4-AAAA, and had just come off a 6-1 non-region win against Pike County the day before. They shut out the Lady Devils, 8-0.
“Whitewater is a very talented team, one of the best in the state in my opinion,” said Bailey. “We saw some great pitching. We just weren’t able to get our bats going when we needed to.”
Pike is currently in first place in 2-AAA with a record of 4-0, 7-6 overall. Jackson sits in second with a region record of 6-1, 8-3-2 overall. The rest of the teams in the five-team region are far behind. Mary Persons is third, 3-3 in the region and 5-7 overall, Upson-Lee is fourth, 1-6 in the region and 2-12 overall, and Peach County is fifth, 0-4 in the region and 5-5 overall.
Jackson and Pike meet again in Zebulon on Sept. 13, then the Lady Devils play a doubleheader in Bogart on Sept. 17 against Prince Avenue and Harlem.
