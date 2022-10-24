LUDOWICI — For the second straight year, the Jackson Lady Devils will move on to the Elite 8 in softball.
The finals will be held in Columbus on Oct. 26-29. Jackson made it to the Elite 8 by winning its super-regional on Oct. 20, defeating top-ranked Long County and Thomasville.
In the past, the first- and second-place fastpitch softball teams in each region hosted first round and second round games in the state playoffs, with the winners heading to the Elite 8. But due to a shortage of umpires qualified to officiate state-wide and to make sure that all state postseason games have three umpires per game, the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) moved to a super-regional format this year.
Under the new format, four teams from four different regions faced each other over two days - Oct. 18 and 20 - in a double elimination playoff, with the winner moving on to the Elite 8.
For Jackson that meant facing off in Ludowici against Long County, Thomasville and Hephzibah. Because Long County finished first in 3-AAA, it hosted the playoff.
Jackson took on Thomasville in the first game on Oct. 18, winning 5-1. In the second game, the team faced Long County, which had pounded Hephzibah in its first game, 23-0. The Lady Devils shut out the Blue Tide, 4-0.
Thomasville gave Hephzibah their second loss, knocking them out 20-20, then Long County knocked Thomasville out, 11-3, to face Jackson again on Oct. 20.
The Blue Tide needed to win twice to head to the Elite 8, but the Lady Devils again shut Long County out, winning 9-0 to clinch their berth in the double-elimination state tournament in Columbus.
The eight teams in the AAA playoffs represent six regions. From 2-AAA, in addition to Jackson, Pike County won its super-regional. In 6-AAA, both Gordon Lee and Bremen won their super-regionals. Crisp County will represent 1-AAA, Harlem represents 4-AAA, Wesleyan represents 7-AAA, and Oconee County represents 8-AAA.
Jackson will take on Wesleyan in their first round game on Oct. 26. The Lady Wolves finished first in 7-AAA with an overall record of 28-2 and a region mark of 12-0. They are ranked first in AAA and eighth in the state. With an overall record of 17-9-2 and a region record of 10-2, Jackson is ranked 18th in AAA and 94th in the state.
Pike County is in the opposite division from Jackson in the state tournament, so it is possible the two region opponents could face off for the state title. The Lady Pirates were 2-1 against the Lady Devils during the season.