Katelyn Flanders windup.jpg

Jackson High senior Katelyn Flanders winds up to fire a pitch. Flanders pitched a complete game on Sept. 28 against Morgan County, giving up two earned runs in a 7-4 win.

 Photo: Larry Stanford

The Jackson Lady Devils softball team had a rough two weeks, losing to region rival Pike County on Sept. 13, 3-2, then losing four more games to some tough non-region foes before bouncing back with a win over Morgan County, 7-4, on Sept. 28.

“We played a very good Morgan County team,” said coach Nicole Bailey. “The Lady Devils showed up and showed out, winning by a score of 7-4. Katelyn Flanders pitched a complete game, giving up two earned runs.”

