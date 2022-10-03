The Jackson Lady Devils softball team had a rough two weeks, losing to region rival Pike County on Sept. 13, 3-2, then losing four more games to some tough non-region foes before bouncing back with a win over Morgan County, 7-4, on Sept. 28.
“We played a very good Morgan County team,” said coach Nicole Bailey. “The Lady Devils showed up and showed out, winning by a score of 7-4. Katelyn Flanders pitched a complete game, giving up two earned runs.”
Jackson began October with a loss to the unbeaten Lady Wildcats of Whitewater, 9-2. Whitewater is 12-0 in region 4-AAAA, 23-0 overall, and ranked 15th in the state and 33rd in the nation.
The Lady Devils are currently second in 2-AA with a region record of 7-2. Pike is No. 1 with a record of 9-1. Mary Persons is third with a 6-4 record, Upson-Lee is fourth with a 3-9 record, and Peach County rounds out the region with an 0-9 record.
Jackson’s region match with Upson-Lee on Sept. 30 was cancelled due to the weather forecast for Hurricane Ian at the time. The Lady Devils still have region matches left on the schedule for Peach County, playing in Ft. Valley on Oct. 4 and hosting the Lady Trojans on Oct. 6.
