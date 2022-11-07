DSC_3120.JPG

Jackson High School senior Madelyn Spencer was named the Region 2-AAA Player of the Year in volleyball.

 Photo: Larry Stanford

Jackson High School's Madelyn Spencer was named the Region 2-AAA Player of the Year in volleyball after the Lady Devils won their fourth consecutive region title.

Spencer was also one of six Lady Devils named to the All-Region team for the 2022 season, joining Ansley Lenning, Kara Morgan, and Paisley Ferguson, with honorable mention going to Briauna Jackson and Olivia Dial.

Recommended for you

Tags