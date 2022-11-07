Jackson High School's Madelyn Spencer was named the Region 2-AAA Player of the Year in volleyball after the Lady Devils won their fourth consecutive region title.
Spencer was also one of six Lady Devils named to the All-Region team for the 2022 season, joining Ansley Lenning, Kara Morgan, and Paisley Ferguson, with honorable mention going to Briauna Jackson and Olivia Dial.
Jackson’s season came to an end in the Sweet 16 of the state volleyball playoffs when they lost to St. Vincent from Savannah. The Lady Devils ended with a 25-14 overall record, and were 11-0 in the region (9-0 in the regular season and 2-0 in the region playoffs).
The Lady Devils also kept their region winning streak alive. The last time Jackson lost a region match was in the championship finals against Pike County in 2018. Since then they have accumulated 44 straight region wins (29 regular season and 15 tournament wins.
Coach Alisha Hall said she is proud of her Lady Devils for the effort they exhibited in coming back from some early ups and downs.
“In the beginning we lacked trust and confidence in the game with teammates,” Hall said. “With several team bonding activities throughout the season, we were able to come together and trust each other's abilities. With the season stats 25-14 overall, I am a proud coach. These ladies worked hard on the court and came out with a fourth consecutive region title.”
Jackson has yet to make it beyond the Sweet 16 in the state playoffs. Hall believes more outside the region competition is needed.
“In order to get over the hump in the state playoffs, I believe the ladies need more rigorous opponents throughout the regular season,” she said. “So, with that being said we are preparing for next season with the schedule.”