Katelyn Flanders was named the Region 2-AAA Player of the Year in softball, and Shamaria Dupree was named the Defensive Player of the Year as the Lady Devils finished second in the state.
Flanders and Dupree were joined by four other Lady Devils on the All-Region first team — pitcher Mackenzie North, infielder Macey Batchelor and outfielders Memphis Sweat and Tenison Myricks.
Named second team All-Region were Caleigh Kirby, Layla Watts and Madisyn Batchelor.
Jackson finished the regular season in second place in 2-AAA. The team won its Super Regional to advance to the Elite 8 tournament in Columbus.
There the Lady Devils went 4-2 and finished in second place. Their only losses came to the Wesleyan Lady Wolves, who were ranked No. 1 in AAA and won their second state title in a row (last year Wesleyan won the Class A Private title). Jackson finished the season with a record of 21-12-2.
This is Nicole Bailey’s second year as coach of the Lady Devils, and she has led them to the Elite 8 both years. Last year Jackson exited the state tournament with two quick losses, but they fought their way back out of the losers’ bracket to meet Wesleyan in the title game.
Bailey said it was the first time Jackson has played in the title game in fastpitch softball.
“To my knowledge this is the first time in the fast pitch era that Jackson has played for a softball state championship,” she said. “In the late '80s they played for a slow pitch championship.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Bailey was proud of the fight her Lady Devils put up at the state tournament.
“We started off hot in our first game with Wesleyan,” Bailey said. “We out hit them 9 to 7, but we just couldn't get the timely hits to score runs.
“We also lost Macey Batchelor in that game to a broken thumb as well. I was proud of the girls for continuing to fight after losing such a vital member of the team. After that loss we caught fire,” Bailey continued. “We won four straight games to make it to the championship game. In all the games except game two we were down but the girls continued to fight and push.
"I am so proud of the grit and want they displayed throughout the entire tournament.”
Bailey said the Lady Devils’ success was a team effort.
“All three of our pitchers — Katelyn Flanders, Mackenzie North, and Tenison Myricks — were very vital to our success,” she said. “It was truly a team effort as far as hitting, with everyone stepping up when we needed it the most to push runs in.
"Caleigh Kirby had a game-winning hit in our third game against Harlem, and Sham Dupree had the game-winning RBI in our second game against Bremen. Katelyn Flanders had a huge two-run home run to tie up the Bremen game to get us back in it. But I cant stress enough how much our success was contributed to a full team effort.”