Katelyn Flanders was named the Region 2-AAA Player of the Year in softball, and Shamaria Dupree was named the Defensive Player of the Year as the Lady Devils finished second in the state.

Flanders and Dupree were joined by four other Lady Devils on the All-Region first team — pitcher Mackenzie North, infielder Macey Batchelor and outfielders Memphis Sweat and Tenison Myricks.

