Date Opponent Time Location

Aug. 5♦ Grayson-scrimmage 6 p.m. Grayson

Aug. 6♦ Luella/Dutchtown 5 p.m./6 p.m. Luella

Aug. 8♦ Mt. de Sales/Griffin Christian 5 p.m./7 p.m. Jackson High

Aug. 10♦ TBD TBD Locust Grove

Aug. 13♦ Clarke Central/Athens Academy 5 p.m./6 p.m. Clarke Central

Aug. 15♦ Eagle’s Landing/Woodland 5 p.m./7 p.m. Jackson High

Aug. 20♦ Stratford/Strong Rock 5 p.m./6 p.m. Stratford

Aug. 22♦ Mary Persons/Griffin 5 p.m./7 p.m. Jackson High

Aug. 27♦ Alcovy/Riverdale 5 p.m./7 p.m. Jackson High

Aug. 29♦ Dutchtown/Jonesboro 5 p.m./6 p.m. Dutchtown

Sept. 3♦ FPD/Griffin 6 p.m./7 p.m. Griffin

Sept. 5♦ Eagle’s Landing/Luella 5 p.m./6 p.m. Eagle’s Landing

Sept. 10♦ Loganville/North Oconee 5:30 p.m./6:30 p.m. North Oconee

Sept. 12♦ Hampton/McDonough 5 p.m./7 p.m. Jackson High

Sept. 17♦ Heritage/Mary Persons 6 p.m./7 p.m. Mary Persons

Sept. 21♦ Pike County/Westside 11 a.m./1 p.m. Pike County

Sept. 26♦ Stratford/Forest Park 5 p.m./7 p.m. Jackson High

Sept. 28♦ Kendrick/Peach/Rutland/Central 10 a.m./11 a.m./2 p.m./3 p.m. Jackson High

Oct. 1♦ Area Playoffs TBD TBD

Oct. 3♦ Area Playoffs TBD TBD

Oct. 8 Hampton TBD Hampton

