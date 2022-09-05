The Jackson Lady Devils softball team remains unbeaten and in first place in region 3-AAA with a record of 6-0.
Pike County is in second place with a 3-0 record. Mary Persons follows with a 2-3 mark, while Peach County (0-2) and Upson-Lee (0-6) look for their first region wins.
The Lady Devils improved to 8-1-2 overall last week with a 12-5 win over McIntosh in a non-region game, and taking both ends of a double-header against Upson-Lee, beating the Lady Knights 6-1 in the first game and 13-2 in the second.
Jackson hosts Pike County on Sept. 6 in a region game, then travels to Miller Grove in Lithonia on Sept. 7 for a non-region contest. The Lady Devils meet Pike against on Sept. 13 in Zebulon.
Stacker outlines 30 of the most consequential victories that unions fought for in the name of workers' rights. You'll learn about the milestones unions have achieved and the circumstances that made those victories worth fighting for. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.