For the second consecutive year, the Jackson Red Devils football team is in the state playoffs, and for the second year, they will be hitting road for their first round game.
Last season the Red Devils, who then finished fourth in Region 2-AAA, headed to Thomson to take on the Thomson Bulldogs, who finished No. 1 in 4-AAA. Trailing 21-0 in the third quarter, the Red Devils rallied to close the gap to 21-20 with a TD with no time left in regulation. Jackson went for the win with a two-point play, but came up short.
This season the Red Devils again finished in the No. 4 spot in 2-AAA and will once again take on Bulldogs, but this time it's the Thomasville Bulldogs, who finished No. 1 in 1-AAA with an overall record of 7-3 and a region record of 5-0.
Jackson secured a spot in the state playoffs two weeks ago with a win over Pike County, but a 49-14 loss to Peach County last Friday knocked them out of a chance to host a first round game and into a three-way tie with Mary Persons and Upson-Lee for the No. 2 spot in the region. But GHSA rules gave Mary Persons the No. 2 seed, Upson-Lee the No. 3 seed and Jackson the fourth spot.
The games are being played on Saturday night. Peach County will host Crisp County, Mary Persons will host Dougherty County, Upson-Lee travels to Carver of Columbus and Jackson travels to Thomasville.
The game will be played at Veterans Memorial Stadium, 701 East Jackson Street in Thomasville, starting at 6 p.m. Thomasville is 190 miles south, just above the Georgia/Florida state line.