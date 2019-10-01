Jackson’s Lady Devils finished their regular season with a flourish on Thursday, notching a 15-0 senior night win against Westside as they improved to a .500 record.
Behind pitcher Lexi Hensley, the Lady Devils took Westside down in three innings to go 12-12 overall and 5-2 in the region.
As the third-place team in region 4-AAA, the Lady Devils were due to start the region tournament in Macon Tuesday against the same team.
The tournament continues Wednesday and Thursday, and is used to determine seeding for the upcoming state playoffs.
With a win over Westside in the tournament, the Lady Devils would play perennial foe Pike County as it eyes a top-two finish, which would give Jackson the right to host round one of the state AAA tournament.
Earlier in the season, “we played them (Pike) at their place and didn’t play well, and they beat us 8-0,” Lady Devils coach Charlie Biles said. “But we’ve got a chance, and if we play the way we can, we’ve got a chance to be in the top.
“I’d love to host a state tournament game here,” Biles said of the Lady Devils’s home field. “We’ve got the talent to do it, we’ve just got to have the mindset.”