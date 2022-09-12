For the second week in a row, the Jackson Red Devils got behind, but came back to win their second victory of the season, a 21-7 defeat of the Union Grove Wolverines in McDonough.
It was the first meeting between the two schools since 2007.
Union Grove, which plays in Region 2-AAAAA, was 2-1 on the season, including a 17-6 win over Jackson’s region foe Upson-Lee, a 33-15 loss to Whitewater, and the previous week, a 11-0 shutout of county rival McDonough High.
Jackson was 1-1. After a bye week in the first week of football season, Jackson lost to Lovejoy, 27-17, three weeks ago, and defeated Ola two weeks ago, 18-16.
Friday night, much like the previous Friday, Jackson and Union Grove had to deal with rain as well as each other. Union Grove jumped out front with a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. But later in the same period, the Wolverines fumbled a fair catch on a punt and the Red Devils recovered the ball on the UG 21.
One play later, quarterback Carlos Barlow kept the ball and scampered up the middle 21 yards for a touchdown. Peyton Zimmerman added the extra point and the game was tied, 7-7. It remained tied through halftime.
In the third quarter, with Marco Barlow taking the snap from the Jackson 25, he found a streaking Junior Grier down the field for a 75-yard touchdown reception to take the lead. With Zimmerman’s PAT, Jackson led 14-7.
The Jackson defense continued to stymie the Wolverine offense in the second half, including a sack of the Union Grove QB for a 22-yard loss, and an interception by Grier that snuffed out another drive.
Jackson again used Grier’s legs to ice the game in the fourth quarter. At the Red Devil 25, Grier took the handoff from Jeshua Hosford and cut through the defense and downfield for a 75-yard scoring run. Zimmerman’s PAT made the final score Jackson 21, Union Grove 7.
Jackson is on the road one more week, taking on the Lamar County Trojans in Barnesville this Friday. Last season the Trojans handed the Red Devils a 35-24 loss, and Jackson will be looking for revenge.
But the Trojans, playing in region 4-A, already have four convincing wins this season against Wilcox County, 48-35, Upson-Lee, 21-20, Dublin, 21-20 in overtime, and Manchester, 35-22. Game time Friday night is 7:30 p.m.
