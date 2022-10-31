For the second year in a row, the Jackson High School boys cross country team is headed to the state AAA cross country meet in Carrolton on Nov. 5. And this season the girls team is joining them.
At the region meet on Oct. 25, held at Jackson’s home turf of Dauset Trails Nature Center, Derrick Adams, Santiago Reynolds, Javier Reynolds, T.J. White and Princeton Radford propelled the Red Devils to a second place finish behind Pike County, just edging out Mary Persons.
The Lady Devils finished in third place, led by Brionna Abercrombie and Isabella Lee. Saylor Benson, Layna Deraney and Ava Blythe also had gutsy runs to help the team.
The Jackson cross country runners prepared for the region with meets all during the fall, including two earlier meets in October.
On Oct. 4, Abercrombie, a senior and a four-year letterman for the girls team, came in first at Dauset Trails in her final regular season home race. Lee came in 12th. For the Red Devils, Adams, Santiago Reynolds and White all had top-10 finishes.
On Oct. 20, Jackson traveled to Forsyth for a meet hosted by Mary Persons. The Red Devils finished third behind Pike County and Mary Persons, led by White’s top 15 finish. The Lady Devils earned a fourth-place finish, led by Abercrombie, who also had a top 15 finish.