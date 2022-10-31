For the second year in a row, the Jackson High School boys cross country team is headed to the state AAA cross country meet in Carrolton on Nov. 5. And this season the girls team is joining them.

At the region meet on Oct. 25, held at Jackson’s home turf of Dauset Trails Nature Center, Derrick Adams, Santiago Reynolds, Javier Reynolds, T.J. White and Princeton Radford propelled the Red Devils to a second place finish behind Pike County, just edging out Mary Persons.

