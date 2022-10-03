After home losses to Lamar County and Sandy Creek, the Jackson Red Devils were looking to get back on a winning track before heading into their region competition. They did just that on Sept. 29, with an 18-10 win over Douglass of Atlanta.

The game was moved to Thursday after weather forecasts earlier in the week indicated heavy rain and wind moving in Friday from Hurricane Ian. But playing a day earlier didn’t lessen the intensity of the game or the joy of the Homecoming festivities at halftime. The win also marked the first victory for Jackson at the newly renovated Red Devil Hill.

