After home losses to Lamar County and Sandy Creek, the Jackson Red Devils were looking to get back on a winning track before heading into their region competition. They did just that on Sept. 29, with an 18-10 win over Douglass of Atlanta.
The game was moved to Thursday after weather forecasts earlier in the week indicated heavy rain and wind moving in Friday from Hurricane Ian. But playing a day earlier didn’t lessen the intensity of the game or the joy of the Homecoming festivities at halftime. The win also marked the first victory for Jackson at the newly renovated Red Devil Hill.
Jackson scored first in the game on a 19-yard run by Okemus Grier Jr. in the first quarter that gave the Red Devils a 6-0 lead. But the Astros came back to score and take a 7-6 lead. It remained a one-point game until the last two seconds of the first half, when Douglass kicked a 33-yard field goal to extend its lead to 10-6.
The Red Devils stymied the Astros’ offense in the second half, including two pass interceptions late in the game that ended potential scoring drives.
Jackson retook the lead in the third quarter when Marco Barlow took the snap and raced around the end into the end zone for a one-yard TD run, giving Jackson a 12-10 lead.
Kemari Lamar iced the game for the Red Devils in the fourth quarter with a 71-yard scamper for a touchdown, making the final score 18-10.
Jackson begins its region schedule Friday night, and while every region game is an important one, Jackson’s biggest game of the season is always the “Backyard Brawl” with rival Mary Persons from Forsyth.
The Red Devils got their first win over the Bulldogs in Dary Myricks’ career in 2020 as the Jackson head coach. Last year Mary Persons took the win on a questionable last-second touchdown in Forsyth.
The Bulldogs come to town Friday night. Game time is 7:30 p.m. Friday at Red Devil Hill.
