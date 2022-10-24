The Jackson Lady Devils’ state championship run ended in the Sweet 16 on Saturday, as they lost 3-0 at home against a very talented and well-coached St. Vincent team from Savannah.

The Lady Devils’ route to the state playoffs included winning their fourth consecutive Region 2-AAA championship, and defeating Crisp County, 3-1, in the first round of the playoffs on Oct. 18.

