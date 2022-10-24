The Jackson Lady Devils’ state championship run ended in the Sweet 16 on Saturday, as they lost 3-0 at home against a very talented and well-coached St. Vincent team from Savannah.
The Lady Devils’ route to the state playoffs included winning their fourth consecutive Region 2-AAA championship, and defeating Crisp County, 3-1, in the first round of the playoffs on Oct. 18.
The Lady Saints of St. Vincent finished second in 3-AAA after losing a tough match with Savannah Christian on Oct. 13 for the region crown. It took the Lady Raiders five sets to defeat the Lady Saints. It was St. Vincent’s only region loss as they finished the regular season with an overall record of 26-11 and a region record of 9-1.
The Lady Saints defeated Harlem 3-0 in their first round game Tuesday.
In the first match Saturday, St. Vincent pulled out to an 8-1 lead. Jackson fought back to within two points, 11-9, but the Lady Saints pulled away to win, 25-14.
In the second match, St. Vincent again took the early lead, but the Lady Devils didn’t give up and came back to lead 11-10. But the Lady Saints again pulled away late to win 25-16.
In the third match of the best-of-five series, St. Vincent and Jackson swapped the lead several times early on, with the Lady Devils leading 7-4 and 10-7, but the Lady Saints proved to be too much for them, taking the third match 25-17 to win the series.
St. Vincent will move on to the Elite 8, taking on Oconee County on Oct. 25.