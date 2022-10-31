COLUMBUS - A year after going 0-2 in their first trip to the Elite 8 in the AAA state softball tournament, the Jackson Lady Devils went 4-2 and finished in second place.
Their only losses came to the Wesleyan Lady Wolves, who were ranked No. 1 in the state and won their second state title in a row (last year Wesleyan, located in Peachtree Corners in Gwinnett County, won the Class A Private title), and finished with an overall record of 32-2.
Jackson made it to the Elite 8 by winning their super-regional on Oct. 20, defeating top-ranked Long County and Thomasville. In Columbus the Lady Devils, who finished second in 2-AAA behind Pike County, faced some tough competition.
The eight teams in the AAA playoffs represented six regions. From 2-AAA, in addition to Jackson, Pike County won its super-regional. In 6-AAA, both Gordon Lee and Bremen won their super-regionals. Crisp County represented 1-AAA, Harlem represented 4-AAA, Wesleyan represented 7-AAA, and Oconee County represented 8-AAA.
In the first round of the Elite 8, Jackson faced Wesleyan and suffered its first loss, 5-2. The loss dropped them into the losers brackets, but the Lady Devils never gave up and fought their way back to the top.
In their second game, Jackson defeated former 2-AAA foe Crisp County, 9-0. That led them to face Bremen, who they defeated 8-7, and then Harlem, who they topped 5-4. It was sweet revenge for the Lady Devils, who lost to Harlem, 5-1, in a non-region game on Sept. 17.
After defeating Jackson in their first game, Wesleyan shut out Oconee County, 10-0. On Oct. 28, the Lady Wolves beat Gordon-Lee, 9-0, to advance to the state title game.
Jackson took on Gordon-Lee Saturday morning, Oct. 29, defeating the Lady Trojans from Chickamauga, 7-2, to reach the state title game against Wesleyan. Jackson would need to win two games to defeat the Lady Wolves, but Wesleyan won the first game, 3-1, and the state title.
“Jackson played a heck of a game today and they are a solid ball club,” Wesleyan coach Mary Blalock said. “We had an opportunity to fall apart and we came together and we finished it and got it done I’m just really proud of them."
Jackson finishes the season with a record of 21-12-2.
Anthony Rhoads contributed to this story.