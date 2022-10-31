COLUMBUS - A year after going 0-2 in their first trip to the Elite 8 in the AAA state softball tournament, the Jackson Lady Devils went 4-2 and finished in second place.

Their only losses came to the Wesleyan Lady Wolves, who were ranked No. 1 in the state and won their second state title in a row (last year Wesleyan, located in Peachtree Corners in Gwinnett County, won the Class A Private title), and finished with an overall record of 32-2.

