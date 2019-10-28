Coming into the 2019 season the Jackson High School cross country team only had four varsity runners returning from the previous season, when both the girls and boys team qualified for the Georgia High School Association state race. The girls team returned seniors Savannah Miles and Sara Lynn while the boys returned juniors Levi Radford and Cameron Melvin.
Common themes for both teams were new faces and perseverance, said coach Travis Elrod. Having such an inexperienced team meant early season struggles but new leaders appeared that helped propel the girls and boys teams forward each and every race, Elrod said.
For the girls team, freshman Brionna Abercrombie has been setting the pace coming in the top 10 individually at many meets. Following Abercrombie, senior Jayla Sands has come on strong and has finished second for the team in almost every race with Miles always close on her heels. Rounding out the top five for the ladies team has been battle between Lynn and sophomore newcomers Lana Miles and Olivia Fisher.
The boys team has had a similar look with freshman Corbin Presley leading the pack, also routinely finishing in the top 10 in many races this season, Elrod said. He has been followed by Radford who has improved upon a strong sophomore campaign. Senior first-year runner Karter Allen has shown a lot of promise finishing third for the team at every race he has been in, Elrod said. Battling for the fourth and fifth scoring spots for the boys have been juniors Melvin and Chapman Jordan.
Major improvements have been seen throughout the season from both teams and they had a lot of momentum going into the Region 4 AAA championship race held at Dauset Trails Nature Center Oct. 22.
The region race consists of seven teams that Jackson athletics have become familiar with throughout the year with the top four qualifying for the GHSA state race being held in Carrollton Nov. 2. The heavy favorite going into the race for both the boys and girls was Pike County and the Pirates did not disappoint as both teams posted a perfect score of 15 to win the region, Elrod said.
The true battle came after Pike had crossed the finish line. In the girls race, Brionna Abercrombie was the first non-Pike runner to finish. However, a strong surge from a pod of five runners from Central-Macon propelled them to a convincing runner-up finish. Jackson's Jayla Sands and Savannah Miles both had strong races and helped the Red Devils clinch a third-place finish and a spot in Carrollton.
The boys race had a similar feel with the first five finishers coming from Pike and the sixth coming from Jackson in the form of Corbin Presley. Levi Radford also had a strong race, finishing eighth overall.
Despite the strong effort from their lead runners and a better average time, the Red Devils took third place by a thin margin of 6 points to the Trojans of Peach County. The boys will look to redeem this effort next week in Carrollton, Elrod said.