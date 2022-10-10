The Jackson cross country teams spent September improving on their best times in several races. The Red Devils and Lady Devils have two more races to work on before hosting the 2-AA Region Cross Country race at Dauset Trails Nature Center on Oct. 25.

“These teams have the unique ability to be very competitive amongst themselves while also remaining positive toward one another,” said coach Travis Elrod. “It’s this attitude that has propelled them toward the improvement that we are seeing.”

Recommended for you

Tags