The Jackson cross country teams spent September improving on their best times in several races. The Red Devils and Lady Devils have two more races to work on before hosting the 2-AA Region Cross Country race at Dauset Trails Nature Center on Oct. 25.
“These teams have the unique ability to be very competitive amongst themselves while also remaining positive toward one another,” said coach Travis Elrod. “It’s this attitude that has propelled them toward the improvement that we are seeing.”
The teams went to Carrollton on Sept. 10 and lost to region opponents Pike County and Mary Persons, but ran very well, with the majority of the teams continuing to improve and posting their best times of the season at a very tough course.
Leading the way for the boys at Carrollton were T.J. White, Derrick Adams, Javier Reynolds, and Santiago Reynolds. For the girls, Isabella Lee, Saylor Benson, Layna Deraney, and Caralina Gilroy were the top finishers.
Jackson then traveled to Warner Robins on Sept. 13, where they saw their remaining region opponents. Both teams were able to defeat Peach County and Upson Lee. Senior Brionna Abercrombie made her debut race for the season and finished first for the team and earned a medal for her performance. Benson, Lee and Deraney rounded off the top female finishers. The boys also had much improved performances, again lowering their times.
Jackson hosted a number of teams at Dauset Trails on Sept. 20. Highlights for the Lady Devils included Abercrombie coming in fifth in the girls race, while for the Red Devils, Adams finished seventh and Javier Reynolds finished 10th. All three earned medals.
The teams traveled to Sandersville on Sept. 27 to take part in races at Brentwood School. The Red Devils finished in third place, led by Javier Reynolds’ 10th-place finish.
Jackson hosted a race at Dauset Trails on Oct. 4,. They travel to the Monroe County Recreation Center for a race hosted by Mary Persons on Oct. 20, then host the region on Oct. 25 at Dauset Trails.
