Red Devil Nation mourned one of its greatest native sons on his first Friday the other side of glory. Those on this side, who may never attain the heights experienced by the late Neiron Ball — the cheers of an SEC Saturday and an NFL Sunday — struggled mightily to show old No. 11 love the best way they knew how.
That’s when the new No. 11, reserve quarterback Carson Biles, stepped up and helped them breathe again.
On Ball’s old field of dreams, those hoping to follow in his footsteps gave his brother-in-law, coach Dary Myricks, reason to smile, even if it was a bit of a rueful grin. They channeled the collective grief into a 28-0 win over Strong Rock Christian, but it was the kind of performance Myricks would only want to see them rinse and lather out of their hair — and never repeat.
After jumping to an early two-touchdown lead, the Red Devils sputtered, spun their wheels and gained no traction against the outnumbered and outgunned Class A private school from just up the road. The guys who might normally rescue them from such quandaries — speedy receiver Dennis Foster and two-way star Jalen Medlock — were rendered unavailable by injuries. Even by the Friday-the-13th, full-moon standards that governed the evening, this was frightful football.
Frustration mounted on the sideline. One sorely vexed player bellowed, “WHY ARE WE GIVING THEM HOPE?!” Another player, no less galled, groused at inside-voice decibel level, “We should be up 40-0!”
Even with Alex Patrick well on his way to 205 rushing yards and a touchdown, and despite Anthony Henderson’s electric 59-yard punt return for another score, the Red Devils (2-1) couldn’t shed themselves of the stubborn Patriots (1-2). It was more than three quarters into a night that began with a moment of silence, the brandishing of Ball’s old No. 11 jersey, his number stenciled at Red Devil Hill’s midfield, and dozens of balloons released into the thick, mid-September air.
“We were frustrated that we weren’t executing on all cylinders,” Myricks said. “As a matter of fact, we weren’t executing on many cylinders at all on offense.”
While the Jackson defense was holding its own — and a little bit of Strong Rock’s too — this wasn’t the way it was supposed to be, just three days after Ball’s yearlong battle with complications wrought by a brain aneurysm ended at age 27. But that’s the way it was, from the Red Devils fumbling the opening kickoff until the rare, long-distance third-and-goal from the 32-yard line only seconds into the fourth quarter. Could they have found a less ideal circumstance for offensive coordinator Leon Murray to send Biles into the game to replace struggling starter Josh Scott?
The result, however, was startlingly immediate and brought the Red Devils joy in their mourning.
“I knew when Coach Murray called my name, I was like, ‘I gotta do something here. I gotta make a play, I gotta get us going,’” Biles said.
His touchdown pass — a varsity first for junior quarterback and sophomore receiver alike — was high, slightly wobbly, hardly a thing of beauty. But when Cameron Edwards snatched it away from two Strong Rock defenders and bulled his way into the end zone, it played out like a comforting sign from above.
“Cam’s a great receiver and I just wanted to give him a chance,” Biles said. “That’s all I was trying to do. It was a great catch, a great catch in double coverage. I was really proud of him. He really bailed me out. It was not the best throw, but he made one great catch.”
The vibe on the sideline turned up instantaneously. Hugs, high-fives and chest bumps erupted. Biles smacked Edwards on the helmet. There was sizzle in the Red Devils’ steps again, and it didn’t take nearly as long for freshman Nakeyviean Lyons to cap the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run — the first of his varsity career — with 1:44 left.
None of the officials seemed to notice the whopping 44 additional seconds that ran off the clock before Peyton Zimmerman added his fourth extra point, but even adding twice that time back couldn’t have helped the Patriots budge a stout Jackson defense led by Antavious Fish and Felix Hixon.
The game was a lesson for the Red Devils. Patrick admitted they may have underestimated their opponents after waxing them 49-7 last year in Locust Grove.
“We came out with the wrong mindset, and I came out with the wrong mindset,” Patrick said. “From now on, me and my teammates know that no team, no matter who they are, don’t take them lightly. When you give them hope, it’s hard to do what you’re trying to do, ‘cause you already gave them hope.”
Biles said the players had hoped to make things easy on Myricks, who took time off to be with his family.
“Coach D didn’t show up until Wednesday and we could tell he just felt different,” Biles said. “We said we gotta bond together, we gotta do something for him. We wanted to make the night special for him.”
It just didn’t go exactly the way they scripted it. But Myricks will take it.
“I would’ve loved a lot better execution,” he said. “I would’ve loved a lot better follow-through. I think our guys played nowhere close to their ability tonight. We got a win, but it wasn’t a clean win.”
Dirty wins are always preferable to clean losses, but the game showed that the Red Devils have much to tidy up before visiting Howard on Friday at Macon’s Ed Defore Sports Complex. It’ll be their first of two trips to Defore in a three-week span and it may be telling. The second, against Westside, will count doubly as an important Region 4-AAA game. While the Red Devils were struggling with Strong Rock, Howard was putting the wood to Westside 49-21 on Friday.
“We can’t play like we just played and come out with a 28-0 win,” Myricks said. “We play like that against Howard, we’re probably going to get beat.”