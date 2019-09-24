MACON — Jackson’s second loss of the season came down to the same thing the first did — a pesky last play.
Only three weeks after stumbling on a last-minute, fourth-down touchdown at Mary Persons, when overtime looked inevitable, the Red Devils let down their guard again when they appeared headed in firm control of the proceedings here, seconds before the halftime break.
Howard not only scored a momentum-shifting touchdown just before heading to the locker room, when Jaylon Clark heaved the ball Hail-Mary style to Javarsia Meadows, the Huskies also tacked on a two-point conversion as Clark found tight end Win Davidson. These were the first installments on a run of 22 unanswered points that doomed the Red Devils to a 25-20 defeat at the Ed Defore Sports Complex last Friday.
“My guys told me they thought [Clark] overthrew [Meadows] and didn't make a play on the ball, and then the kid made a great catch,” Jackson coach Dary Myricks said. “But it wasn't what they did, it was what we did to ourselves. We catch that one, we go in with a lot of momentum, we come out in the second half, we probably put this thing away.”
Until that fateful lapse, the Red Devils looked like they'd show last year's 24-12 victory over Howard was no fluke. Josh Scott connected with Anthony Henderson on a 74-yard completion, setting up Jalen Medlock’s 2-yard touchdown run on the next play with 1:21 left in the first quarter. That and Peyton Zimmerman's extra point put the Red Devils ahead 7-3.
Antavious Fish scored Jackson’s second touchdown out of the Red Devils power-run package, which allows the burly linebacker to moonlight as a bruising fullback. The Huskies wisely tried to tackle him low, but only tripped him slightly. Fish spent the last half of his 15-yard run to the end zone untouched, fighting to keep his balance and succeeding before tumbling into the end zone. Jackson led 14-3 with 9:32 to play in the half, an advantage the Red Devils maintained right until the Huskies started their final possession of the half with 42 seconds left.
The Huskies ran seven mostly innocuous-looking plays, covering 39 yards, before Clark found Meadows for the final 33 yards.
As the Red Devils learned the hard way, regaining lost momentum is one of the most difficult things to do. Howard's confidence snowballed and though Myricks acknowledged that "there is no quit in them," the Red Devils started to sag.
"It kind of sucks the life out of you," he added.
The Red Devils went from leading by 11 to trailing by 11 largely because they lost the battle of field position. They missed Gavin Glass' punts because he was sidelined with an injury, and though Bo Mosteller tried to fill his shoes, Howard consistently enjoyed a 20-yard margin for error that Jackson did not.
That makes a huge difference because where an offense starts on the field often dictates the plays and how much stress it can put on the defense. The average Howard drive began at the Huskies’ 42, and four times they started possessions in Jackson territory. The average Jackson drive began at its 22, and none of the Red Devils' possessions began in Howard territory.
“Ain't no doubt, that field position battle, we lost it,” Myricks said. “When you're playing a wing-T team, it's tough to play with negative field position. We lost the field position battle, without a doubt.”
Down 25-14 and burdened with the longer-field disadvantage, the Red Devils fought to close the gap. Scott and Henderson connected again for a 65-yard scoring strike to make it 25-20 with 9:30 left, but Alex Patrick was stopped short on his bid for a two-point conversion run.
Jackson’s final drives ended on a failed fourth-and-2 run with 6:26 left and a tipped interception in the final minute, which allowed Howard to take a knee twice and run out the clock.
The Red Devils grew increasingly frustrated, a condition exacerbated by the Huskies getting increasingly mouthy. The Red Devils couldn’t shut them up when they had the chance during the game, and they couldn’t shut them up afterward, which led to tempers flaring in the handshake line. Order was quickly restored, but the Red Devils might be most annoyed by being a thumb-and-index-finger’s distance from being 4-0 instead of 2-2.
"We've got to quit making mistakes that hurt us," Myricks said. "Right at the end, I think their kids got a little loose, and a little cocky that we weren't at the beginning. They started being chippy and talking to our kids. But we let them do that because we let them back into the game."
The good thing is that none of the games counted in the Region 4-AAA standings. The rest of them will, starting with Central-Macon’s visit to Red Devil Hill this Friday.
“I don't know how much it's worth, but in the preseason they had us with the 10th-toughest schedule in AAA, because of our nonregion schedule and our region schedule,” Myricks said. “Compared to what some of the other teams we play, and the people they play, that gives us a leg up. It's good to see our kids compete with a Locust Grove, a Mary Persons and now a AAAA Howard. That's something we can hang our hat on. Now we go into region play 0-0. Let's see what we can do."