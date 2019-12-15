The Gordon State College (GSC) men’s basketball team dropped a pair of home games last week as the Highlanders fell 57-54 to Snead State Community College (Ala.) on Dec. 4 and 50-49 to St. Petersburg College (Fla.) on Dec. 7.
GSC held a 33-29 halftime lead over Snead State (7-4) in the first contest, but the Parsons rallied from the four-point deficit in the second half to pull out the three-point victory. Snead also State defeated GSC 57-50 back on Nov. 25.
GSC was led by sophomore Eleik Bowles (Savannah/Sol C. Johnson High School) with a game-high 21 points to go along with six rebounds and two steals. Sophomore JT Mumber (Rome/Darlington School) added 12 points for the Highlanders, who shot just 42.2 percent (19 of 46) from the field and 2-for-15 from behind the three-point arc.
GSC returned to action three days later against St. Petersburg College and dropped a one-point decision to the Titans.
St. Petersburg maintained a one-point advantage halftime lead at 23-22 and held on for the win, 50-49, to improve to 6-6 overall.
GSC was led by Bowles again with 15 points. Sophomore Tristian Harper (Columbus/Columbus High School) added 10 points off the bench for GSC. Sophomore Caleb Towns (Loganville/Loganville Christian Academy) had a game-high 11 rebounds for the Highlanders.
GSC once again struggled from the field, hitting just 20 of 56 shots (35.7 percent) overall and 3-for-18 on three-pointers.
GSC (1-5) is back in action on Dec. 18-19 when the Highlanders head to Florida to take on Hillsborough Community College on Dec. 18 and face St. Petersburg College again on the Dec. 19.