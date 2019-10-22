Bo Mosteller wore his red, No. 1 jersey, but with a hoodie and no football pads. Ryan Langley was in street clothes, on crutches. They were the first clues.
Then, there was recent Red Devil history, dotted with their troubling penchant for playing down to the level of lesser competition. Short-handed, coming off a big win over Westside-Macon — given all of the above, who couldn’t foresee the bad beginning they cooked up against winless-in-the-region Kendrick?
The Red Devils underwhelmed spectacularly for the better part of two quarters in front of their Homecoming crowd, jumping offside repeatedly, lining up in incorrect formations, fumbling snaps and lofting passes to non-existent receivers while overlooking those who were open. They were fortunate to fall behind only twice.
They were more fortunate, however, to have time and Anthony Henderson on their side. Henderson scored three consecutive touchdowns, two on passes from Josh Scott, and also had an interception on defense. That jump-started the Red Devils to a 56-12 rout of the Cherokees, the most points they’ve scored in any of Dary Myricks’ 75 games as head coach.
“We needed a boost,” Henderson said. “I gave them all of the motivation they needed. My offensive line blocked like I needed them to and I just made the play. I’m just the missing [piece of the] puzzle.”
The Red Devils’ play at the outset was puzzling, that much was certain. Henderson said it was simpler than it looked — that they missed the safety Mosteller and the linebacker Langley.
“We lost two of our key players, so we had some players that needed to step up,” Henderson said. “We had a couple of rookies and we needed to make some adjustments. We had to settle ourselves down and humble ourselves.”
The less experienced Gavin Glass and Tyler McCord helped take up the slack for Mosteller and Langley, but Myricks and his assistants knew even the experienced Red Devils were prone to bad starts in situations like these, and they did what they could to head it off. Didn’t work.
“Just terrible football, there’s no other way to say it,” Myricks said. “That kind of play will get us destroyed next time. It was not a matter of everybody messing up, but guys taking turns messing up. I’d rather they all mess up at the same time than everybody taking turns messing up.”
They messed up from the very first play, when Kendrick’s Rayshawn Hill romped 66 yards down the right sideline untouched, giving the Cherokees a 6-0 lead 24 seconds into the game. After Jalen Medlock answered with a 1-yard touchdown run, Hill scored again on a 2-yard run with 4:37 to go in the first quarter. Kendrick led for the second time, 12-7.
“We were slacking where we were supposed to be building up, so I had to get on ‘em,” Henderson said. “We came out and did what we were supposed to do and held them to 12 points.”
Kendrick always brings out the best in Jackson’s scoring ability. This was the third time since 2014 that the Red Devils had rung up at least 50 points on the Cherokees. It usually doesn’t take as long as it did this time.
Once the Red Devils (5-2 overall, 3-0 in Region 4-AAA) settled themselves, Kendrick (1-7, 0-4) was done. Jackson ran off the game’s last 49 points. Thirty-five came in the third quarter alone, starting with one final touchdown from Henderson, whose work took them from five points down to 16 points up.
Alex Patrick had a modest game by his lofty standards (10 carries, 44 yards), but contributed a 3-yard touchdown run. Scott found Cameron Edwards for his third touchdown pass, a 32-yard strike perfectly placed for Edwards to haul in over his shoulder.
Scott then showed he’s more than a strong arm, demonstrating the speed that Myricks has always said “will fool you” by running for a 61-yard touchdown. He had 219 all-purpose yards.
The finishing blow came from Tray Jones, who recorded his first pick-six, on a third-and-10 play from Kendrick’s 42, and basked in the joy of the moment.
“I caught it, baby!” said Jones, who boasted that he knew no Kendrick player would overtake him. Good thing, too, because whether he was aware of it at the time or not, he was under threat of immediate friendly fire.
“I was gonna punch you if you got caught,” teammate Antavious Fish told him.
They could afford to laugh after that. A 35-point quarter has a way of repairing frayed nerves. But, despite the win, Jones said the Red Devils aren’t yet what they need to be.
“Far from that,” he said. “We’ve got a long way to go.”
Winners of three in a row, the Red Devils will visit Pike County on Friday. The Pirates (3-4, 1-2) are coming off a 26-18 loss to a Central-Macon team that Jackson beat a month ago. Jones is well aware that the Red Devils can’t keep misfiring against the underdogs.
“When we play teams we should beat, we take them lightly, but when we play teams we’ve got to compete with, we play serious,” Jones said. “We’ve got to stop playing cupcake teams and playing down to their level.”