Central-Macon was as close to defeating Jackson for the first time on the football field as it ever has come, and something had to be done to avoid the sorriest birthday present Dary Myricks has ever received.
Only 15 yards separated the Chargers from taking their first lead with 2:46 left, and Anthony Henderson decided this would be his moment to spare the Jackson coach such a fate. Central quarterback Jalik Thomas, who almost single-handedly had rallied his team from two touchdowns in arrears, let loose a low, soft spiral toward the end zone.
Before the football could kick up any Red Devil Hill turf, Henderson plucked it out of the air just below his knees, at the 2-yard line. Thus Jackson’s era and error of living dangerously faded harmlessly into one final muggy September night. A minute later, Alex Patrick turned the last four of his 158 rushing yards into a game-clinching first down on a third-and-3 play and that enabled the Red Devils to run out the clock.
Myricks turned 43 last Friday, somehow avoiding a face full of prematurely gray whiskers as the Red Devils survived with a hair-raising 20-18 victory, the most hair’s-breadth of their 13 triumphs against Central.
“I want to say that my very first win as a head coach was against Central, and it might’ve been on my birthday also,” Myricks said.
At 43, as Myricks will learn soon enough, memories can get fuzzy. His first win was indeed on his 37th birthday, but it came against Southwest-Macon. His second came Nov. 1, 2013, against Central — easy to recall because it was the only other win the Red Devils got that 2-8 season.
Henderson made sure that Myricks’ 41st coaching victory in 73 games would not slip through his fingers. The Chargers had just completed a 32-yard pass two plays earlier, putting them in the red zone at the Jackson 18. Maurice Elder ran Central to the 15 before Thomas went looking for another big chunk of yardage.
In his zeal to complete a pass to an open receiver, Thomas scrambled past the line of scrimmage. A forward pass is a no-no in that situation, and yellow flags went flying the moment he forgot where he was. The Red Devils were only too willing to forgive that offense when Henderson picked it off.
“My team needed a big play and I had to get it,” Henderson said. “They were driving on us and it’s a region game, so it counted.”
The fact that the game was the Red Devils’ Region 4-AAA opener would’ve made losing to a winless Central team at home doubly disastrous.
“We got the ‘W,’ that’s all that really matters,” said Patrick, who got all three of Jackson’s touchdowns on runs of 1, 2 and 53 yards. The Red Devils improved to 3-2 while Central dropped to 0-5.
Said Myricks: “We wanted to get it behind us and not get caught overlooking this team because they were 0-4, which we almost did because we know big, bad Westside is coming. We almost got kicked in the butt by big, bad Central.”
Big, bad Westside, which has won the last two meetings with the Red Devils by sizable margins, is next, back at the same Ed Defore Sports Complex in Macon where Jackson lost 25-20 to Howard two weeks ago. For comparison’s sake, it should be noted that Howard beat Westside far worse, to the tune of 49-21. Of course, none of that will matter after kickoff.
While Westside tangles with Central this Friday at Macon’s Henderson Stadium, the Red Devils players will be off, which will allow some a week to heal. Junior linebacker Dylan Cody almost certainly will need longer than that after being carted off the field with what appeared to be an Achilles heel injury to his right foot.
The coaches, however, undoubtedly will take advantage of a golden opportunity to scout Westside further. Patrick promised that the Red Devils would put whatever intel the coaching staff gains and the extra time to good use.
“We’ve got a bye week and we’re going to work hard all next week and get ready for Westside,” he said.
If nothing else, this would seem to be the ideal time for the Red Devils to break this season’s pattern of winning at home one game, only to lose the next one on the road.
Henderson agreed with Patrick that the Red Devils are up for just such a task.
“Big-time players make big-time plays,” Henderson said.