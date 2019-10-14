BARNESVILLE — Gordon State College’s women’s soccer program is surging to a fast start during the 2019 campaign and eyeing a third straight Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association title.
Fresh off a 7-0 shutout win over Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) Oct. 8 at home, and splitting a two-game series at the SportsBlast 1996 Fields Complex in Birmingham, Ala., GSC is now 11-2-2 overall and 7-0-2 in the GCAA, also known as Region 17 in the National Junior College Athletic Association.
The 2019 season also marks the third straight year that GSC will post a winning record and double-digit wins after seeing the win column just 10 times from 2014-16. The Highlanders climbed to 16-2-1 (11-1-1 GCAA) in 2017, 17-2-0 (11-1 GCAA) in 2018 and has already hit the 10-win mark this season.
After the seven-goal victory over ABAC, GSC’s undefeated streak stretched to 10 games and the Highlanders maintained control of first place in the GCAA. GSC also remained perfect at home with a 6-0 record. GSC’s only loss of the season came in Pensacola, Fla., to LSU-Eunice in a 1-0 decision back on Aug. 31.
The Highlanders hit the road last Friday and Saturday to participate at the SportsBlast 1996 Fields Complex in Birmingham, Ala. GSC lost 4-1 to Holmes Community College (Miss.) on Friday but defeated Jones (Miss.) College on Saturday 2-0.
GSC was to return home Tuesday to take on Georgia Military College at 7 p.m. and will close out the home schedule Oct. 18 with a 6 p.m. contest as ABAC makes a second trip to Barnesville. GSC has taken the first two matchups with ABAC this season, including a 1-0 triumph on Sept. 21 in Tifton.
GSC wraps up the regular season on Oct. 20 at Andrew College and then gets ready for postseason action.
Head coach Scott Henderson’s squad has been solid on both ends of the field as the Highlanders have outscored their opponents 41-11 this season.
Sophomore Brooke Shavers (Meansville, Ga./Pike County High School) and freshman Becca Doyle (Acworth, Ga./Harrison High School) have been solid as goalkeepers for GSC as the duo has combined to allow just 11 goals this season, including six shutouts overall and only three goals in the last seven contests.
Offensively, GSC is averaging 3.15 goals-per-game and 18.9 shots-per-game with sophomore forward Alex Chapman (Griffin, Ga./Spalding High School) leading the way with nine goals and four assists — both numbers ranking her in the top four in the GCAA individual statistics.
Freshman midfielder Jennifer Beharie (Leiderdorp, Netherlands/DaVinci College) and sophomore defender Brittany Colangelo (Kennesaw, Ga./Harrison High School) each have five goals. Beharie has also added five assists for the Highlanders, which is tied for the team lead with freshman forward Gabriela Arellano (Miami, Fla./John A. Ferguson Senior High School).