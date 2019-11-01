BARNESVILLE — The Gordon State College women’s soccer team relied on its dependable defense to secure a 1-0 victory over Georgia Military College and claim its second straight Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) championship on a cold and windy night Thursday.
With the win, GSC (16-2-2) earned the right to host the National Junior Collegiate Athletic Association (NJCAA) Southeast District tournament Nov. 7-8 in Barnesville. Participating teams and game times for the tournament will be announced after region tournaments in Florida and North Carolina are completed over the weekend.
GSC defeated GMC for a third consecutive time this season after the two teams played to a 3-3 draw in the first contest Sept. 6. But each contest was a one-goal victory for GSC (2-1, 1-0 and 1-0) and the result of those three wins were also the product of solid defense as the Highlanders allowed just one goal over 270 minutes of action, including Thursday’s shutout.
The lone goal of the region title game came in the 23rd minute when freshman Ashley Hendrix (Griffin, Ga./home dchool) connected following a pass from freshman Jersie Stephens (Griffin, Ga./Spalding High School). Stephens collected a loose ball and then fed Hendrix for what turned out to be the game-winning goal for the Highlanders.
From that point on, the GSC defense shined. In fact, the Highlanders didn’t allow GMC a shot on goal for the remaining 39 minutes and recorded their 12th shutout during the 2019 campaign.
GMC (9-7-1) was able to get off nine shots during the game, including seven on goal, but sophomore goal keeper Brooke Shavers (Meansville, Ga./Pike County High School) kept the back of the net empty.
Shavers was also supported by the backline of sophomore Brittany Colangelo (Kennesaw, Ga./Harrison High School), freshman Autume Maxwell (Ocala, Fla./ Forest High School), sophomore Izzy Vazquez (Bradenton, Fla./Braden River High School) and freshman Kennedy McNab (Bradenton, Fla./Braden River High School).
Head coach Scott Henderson’s GSC team also extended its winning streak to six games and the Highlanders have outscored their opponents 24-0 during the impressive late-season run to the conference title. For the season, GSC owns a 66-15 goal advantage through 20 games played so far.