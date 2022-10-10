ZEBULON — The Jackson Lady Devils clinched their fourth consecutive Region 2-AAA title this past Saturday afternoon, defeating Mary Persons 3-0 in the region finals.
The Lady Devils also kept their region winning streak alive. The last time Jackson lost a region match was in the championship finals against Pike County in 2018. Since then they have accumulated 44 straight wins (29 regular season and 15 tournament wins, including six against Mary Persons and Peach County Saturday).
Coach Alisha Hall said she is proud of her girls.
“I feel really good,” she said. “The girls always start off slow and then they come back to win. Again, they put in the work effort and it paid off with them being the region champs four times consecutively. Now onto state.”
Jackson, ranked No. 1 in 2-AAA, faced off against Peach County in the first round of the tournament Saturday. The Lady Trojans took early leads in all three matches, but the Lady Devils came roaring back to win the first match 25-12, the second match 25-13, and the third match, 25-11, to win the round, 3-0.
Meanwhile, Mary Persons, ranked No. 2, had to play four matches before defeating Pike County, ranked No. 3. The Lady Bulldogs won the first match, 25-15, lost the second match 25-16, won the third match, 25-20, and won the fourth match, 25-17.
In the region finals, Jackson came close to both losing the first match and its winning streak, as the lead went back and forth. The match was tied 23-23, but the Lady Devils won the final two points to take the win, 25-23. In the next two matches, Mary Persons took early leads, but Jackson came back to take control, winning the second match, 25-16, and the third and final match, 25-18.
Jackson will host the No. 4 seeded team in 1-AAA in the first round on Oct. 18. In 1-AAA prior to their region tournament, Columbus was ranked No. 1, Thomasville was No. 2, and Carver of Columbus and Crisp County were tied at No. 3.
Mary Persons will host the No. 3 ranked team in 1-AAA. Pike County beat Peach County in the consolation game to finish No. 3 in the region, and will travel to the No. 2 seeded team in 1-AAA, while Peach County will travel to the No. 1 seeded team in that region.
