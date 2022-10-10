ZEBULON — The Jackson Lady Devils clinched their fourth consecutive Region 2-AAA title this past Saturday afternoon, defeating Mary Persons 3-0 in the region finals.

The Lady Devils also kept their region winning streak alive. The last time Jackson lost a region match was in the championship finals against Pike County in 2018. Since then they have accumulated 44 straight wins (29 regular season and 15 tournament wins, including six against Mary Persons and Peach County Saturday).

