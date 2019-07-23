As Jackson High School's Red Devils continue summer workouts, senior players recently took time out for a two-day leadership camp ahead of last week's full-team Fellowship of Christian Athletes camp.
Head coach Dary Myricks said he hoped the senior camp, held in late June, would set the tone for the 2019 campaign among the team's senior leaders. A group of 14 seniors attended the retreat, which began at Gordon State College in Barnesville, where players participated in group leadership exercises on the campus' ropes course, zip line and climbing wall.
The camp included exercises that challenged the players to work together to solve complex obstacles. One such challenge was for players to align themselves in alphabetical order by last name atop a log without talking, Myricks said.
Then players had to rearrange themselves in alphabetical order by first name, without stepping off or falling off the log.
"It could be done, but they had to come up with how to do it," Myricks said. "At first everybody was talking and everybody had ideas, and everybody kept falling off the log. Finally, what happened was that leadership arose."
The camp involved "a lot of team building, a lot of character building," Myricks said.
The group was accompanied by five of the team's coaches, along with two representatives from the local Zaxby's restaurant, which helped make the trip possible.
From Barnesville, the group traveled to Camp Thunder in Thomaston for canoeing and other activities.
After each event, Myricks said, seniors debriefed to discuss what went wrong, what went right and what they learned from the exercises.
The highlight of the two-day program, Myricks said, was each player, seated in a rocking chair at the end of the first day, discussing two over-arching questions that will guide the next season: What do you want for your senior season? And what are you willing to give up for it to happen?
"I really like this group," Myricks said. "I really like this bunch a lot."
During last week's full-team optional Fellowship of Christian Athletes camp, July 15-17 at the University of West Georgia, the Red Devils faced off in full pads against a number of other Georgia teams, including some from schools much larger than Jackson High. In all, around 20 teams attended the camp, Myricks said, with the Red Devils putting up solid performances against the likes of North Gwinnett and Roswell.
"It was a great experience," Myricks said.