McDONOUGH - Jackson broke Ola’s two-game winning streak against the Red Devils Friday night, defeating the Mustangs 18-16 at Ola High School.
The two teams first met on the field two years ago in Ola, with the Mustangs stampeding to a 54-28 win. Last year at Red Devil Hill, the Red Devils almost pulled off an upset, leading 26-15 before Ola came back to score twice and leave with a 27-26 win.
Jackson returned the favor Friday night. The Red Devils trailed 16-12 after three quarters, but took the lead on a 19-yard touchdown run by Bam Lyons. Devin Hayes then intercepted a Mustang pass to stop Ola’s last chance to score and Jackson had the win.
The Mustangs are in Region 2-AAAAA and were 2-0 coming into the game, having defeated Griffin on Aug. 18, 46-18, and county rival Luella on Aug. 26, 42-14. But Ola ran into a stiff Jackson defense, along with off-and-on rain showers, and went into halftime leading just 6-0.
Midway through the third period, the Red Devils were threatening, facing a 4th-and-goal at the 7-yard line. Marcus Barlow took the snap and rolled out looking for a receiver. He found Okemus Grier in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown that tied the game, 6-6.
Ola came back to score and retake the lead, 13-6. Jackson started another drive. On 4th-and-2 in Mustang territory, Lyons took the handoff and rumbled 19 yards for a first down, keeping the drive alive. A few plays later, Grier took the snap and went over from 4 yards out for the score. A two-point conversion failed, but Jackson had cut the lead back to 1, 13-12.
Ola added a field goal in the fourth to extend the lead to 16-12, but Jackson wasn’t giving up. On a 4th-and-10, quarterback Jeshua Hosford evaded two defenders and threw on the run to Chance Goddin for a 27-yard completion to keep the drive alive. The Red Devils took the lead on Lyon’s 19-yard touchdown run.
Jackson held onto its 18-16 win after Hayes’ interception.
Jackson is 1-1 and returns to McDonough Friday night to take on Union Grove.
