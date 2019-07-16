Butts County youth soccer players have a chance this week and next to get some summer coaching as part of the Aspire United Soccer program, which is teaching at Daughtry Park.
George Daalu’s program has been open since 2017.
“Our aim, essentially, is to provide professional soccer training to the grassroots level of soccer,” Daalu said.
Earlier this week, Aspire was working with children in the 5- to 7-year-old range. Thursday and Friday, a camp for players ages 11 to 13 will be held.
Next week, sessions for children ages 8 to 10 will be held.
All of the camps are held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sam Johnson Soccer Complex at 576 Ernest Biles Drive, Jackson. The cost is $55.
For more information, visit www.aspireunitedsoccer.com/camp.