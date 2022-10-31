u11.jpg

Jackson High School's Chance Goddin (14) heads downfield after a reception against Upson-Lee earlier this season. 

 Photo: Jim Herbert

The Jackson Red Devils football team had a bye this past week, but face a critical Region 2-AAA game this Friday when they host Peach County, currently ranked No. 1 in the region.

Last week, Peach County defeated Pike County, 63-7, to up its region record to 3-0. Jackson is currently 2-1 and is No. 2 in the region, with wins over Mary Persons and Pike County and a loss to Upson-Lee. If the Red Devils could pull off a win against the Trojans, they could go into the state playoffs seeded No. 1 in the region and would host a first round game. They would be tied with Peach with identical 3-1 records, but win the tie-breaker by having beaten the Trojans.

