The Jackson Red Devils football team had a bye this past week, but face a critical Region 2-AAA game this Friday when they host Peach County, currently ranked No. 1 in the region.
Last week, Peach County defeated Pike County, 63-7, to up its region record to 3-0. Jackson is currently 2-1 and is No. 2 in the region, with wins over Mary Persons and Pike County and a loss to Upson-Lee. If the Red Devils could pull off a win against the Trojans, they could go into the state playoffs seeded No. 1 in the region and would host a first round game. They would be tied with Peach with identical 3-1 records, but win the tie-breaker by having beaten the Trojans.
In the other region game last week, Mary Persons shut out Upson-Lee, 33-0, to set up a possibly interesting three-way tie-breaking situation. Upson-Lee finished their regular season with the loss and a 2-2 record.
Mary Persons faces Pike County, who is winless in the region, this Friday, and a win over the Pirates would give the Bulldogs a 2-2 record. If Jackson loses to Peach County in their final region game this week, they will also have a 2-2 record, which could lead to a three-way tie for 2nd in 2-AAA.
According to Georgia High School Association rules, the first tie-breaker would be head-to-head games. But Jackson beat Mary Persons, Mary Persons beat Upson-Lee, and Upson-Lee beat Jackson, negating the first tie-breaker.
The second tie-breaker would be overall record. If Jackson loses to Peach County, their overall record will be 5-5. If Mary Persons beats Pike County, their overall record will be 5-5. Upson-Lee would draw the short straw by having an overall record of 4-6, but that would still leave Jackson and Mary Persons in a tie.
According to GHSA rules, if a tie still remains, the higher seeded team will be determined by a “draw” conducted in the GHSA office by the seeding committee. So what happens Friday night in Jackson and Forsyth will determine if Jackson finished first or second in 2-AAA and hosts a first round game, or finishes third and travels to their first round game.