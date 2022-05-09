Anyone looking for something to do in Jackson last weekend didn’t have to look too hard. Between the Butts County Relay for Life on Friday night and the Butts County Fine Arts Festival on the Square and the Jackson Presbyterian Church Spring Fling, there was plenty to see and do around town.

Recommended for you

Biggest sources of excess food waste across America

Biggest sources of excess food waste across America

Pela identified the 13 industrial and business sectors that contribute most to excess food waste by looking at the 2018 Wasted Food Report from the Environmental Protection Agency, released in the fall of 2020. The report is supplemented with primary documents, studies, and news releases fro… Click for more.

Tags

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.