Anyone looking for something to do in Jackson last weekend didn’t have to look too hard. Between the Butts County Relay for Life on Friday night and the Butts County Fine Arts Festival on the Square and the Jackson Presbyterian Church Spring Fling, there was plenty to see and do around town.
Relay for Life, Fine Arts Festival and Spring Fling make for busy weekend in Jackson
