I ordered a ticket to a local benefit dinner and concert and was then chagrined to find a note at the bottom of the ticket, right after time and place: Semiformal attire, a line read, printed in red.
Immediately, I thought, channeling my British friends, “What’s that when it’s at home?”
But then I decided, semiformal is code for please try to look nice, we want this to be a festive occasion. It is a subtle way of saying, "Please dress as if this is as important occasion to you as it is to us.” And I understand that in this anything-goes world of half-nakedness and cosplay, a little direction might be safer.
My wonderful friends who are sponsoring the event don’t really care what I wear. They are nice people and will be welcoming. But nevertheless, my adolescent anxieties were aroused. Do I have something appropriate to wear? Will I look out of place? Will people think I am stupid or careless? Do I have enough confidence in my inner self, my character, to wear what I want to wear? I never have had such confidence, so why should I start now in my old age?
I would be a cosplayer, if I had any confidence. I have a fun side and would love to dress like a pirate, or a gypsy, or a Carol Channing flapper type. I long for a feather boa, but I fear people would think I had lost my mind. Do I care if people think I have lost my mind? Unfortunately, my sanity has been questioned enough that I must pay attention to how I am perceived.
But back to my anxieties: What is semiformal, anyway?
I know what semiformal used to be. In the '50s, when I was still into fashion, and like every teenager wanted to trick people into thinking that I was attractive and a part of the in-crowd, I understood semiformal to mean a short evening gown. This was made very clear to me in the Simplicity pattern book that I pored over at the fabric store. Semiformal was a length.
But in our post '60s world, what is semiformal?
Dressing up used to be a sign of respect for the occasion or the person being honored. But the '60s helped us all to get over dress codes and expectations. I work hard not to judge people on the basis of their looks. I have given up gloves and hats, heels, pantyhose and handkerchiefs for a more casual dress, a more practical persona.
I try to go by Thoreau’s advice to “Beware of enterprises that require new clothes.” He said, “Perhaps we should never procure a new suit, however ragged or dirty the old, until we have so conducted, so enterprised or sailed in some way, that we feel like new men in the old, and that to retain it would be like keeping new wine in old bottles. Our moulting season, like that of the fowls, must be a crisis in our lives.”
In other words, Thoreau is reminding me to pay more attention to my inside than my outside.
I have dug deep into myself and have decided that semiformal for me is my black funeral outfit with a sparkly scarf and big earrings. Black is always nice for funerals and church and meetings, and since I no longer have the waistline for my little black dress, black pants it will have to be. With a lovely loose tunic top that isn’t an obvious attempt to hide accumulated bulges.
In my black pants and black top, big earrings and a sparkly scarf, I will be warm, I will be decent, and, except for the big earrings, I will be comfortable and more able to enjoy the food and the music. I will pity the guys across the table choking in the tie they haven’t worn for years. I will smile in acceptance at the women who are wearing a lovely outfit that shows skin, becomingly or not. I will be thrilled and celebrate with those who have splurged for a flattering new outfit. I will grin widely at all the other women, who like me, are wearing their funeral outfit with a sparkly scarf.
And I remind myself to pay more attention to the inside of others and not make judgments based on what they are wearing. Are we our public personas, or are we really someone else? Who do I aspire to be?
But if how I dress will make other people happy, then I will comply as best I can. Black pants, black top, big earrings and a sparkly scarf.
And a big purse to stuff the earrings and scarf into halfway through the evening.