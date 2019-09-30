I have been the victim of thefts of packages from my car and wallets from my purse, but the most egregious bit of theft I have ever endured came while I was teaching high school. One of my children came home from Sunday school with a paper mobile. From black construction paper, he had cut a “stained glass” window, shaped in the gothic style. He had torn bits of colored tissue and pressed them between pieces of waxed paper. In the middle of the tissue/glass/frame, he had glued a penny to represent the story they had read about the “widow’s mite” in Luke 21:1-4 and Mark 12:41-44.
In those years, I was hanging up everything that my children created. This piece was a pretty bit of color as well. I hung it in a sunny window at school to see the colored shadows moving across the floor. One day after lunch duty, I came back to my classroom to find that someone had ripped apart my son’s craft, my colorful window art, and stolen the penny. I mean they took the penny out of the middle and left the trashed bits of tissue on the floor. The gothic window was torn from the top.
I’m sure there must be a humanist psychology of stealing, a philosophy that could explain why people who don’t need to steal do so. We understand someone stealing when they are hungry, but we want people to know right from wrong. Stealing is a violation of Judeo-Christian law, and it is a violation of our human brotherhood. But many people do not have the “work hard” character that mainstream labor extols. They are not capable of holding down a regular, boring job, or of working for the man.
I thought stealing copper was weird. So people actually go under houses on work sites and steal copper pipes and wires and sell them for a profit? It would seem to be easier to get a real job, but apparently I am naïve. And it would also seem that buyers would know the copper was stolen, but profit makes many pretend blindness. They, too, are thieves.
And then I heard on NPR that in California there is big business in stealing beehives. Small beekeepers are wiped out in one night when three or four hundred hives are lifted using large equipment brought in on trucks. Another driver follows the forklift operator and trucks the hives to what they are calling chop shops. The thieves then change or erase the hive owners’ markings, rather like cattle rustlers, and rent out the hives to the California agricultural community.
Extra bees are needed to pollinate many crops, but by far the most demand is from almond growers. According to Stanford University the almond trees cover more than 1.33 million acres, up from fewer than 500,000 20 years ago. The Stanford report goes on to say that almonds are California’s most important crop, and that an acre of almond trees requires at least two hives. Hives must be brought in from all over the United States, and for many beekeepers, this, the world’s largest pollination event, keeps them in business the rest of the year.
When I heard the story, I was appalled and mainly felt sorry for the beekeepers. Beekeeping is labor intensive, and the hives are fragile. If the bees are recovered, abandoned by the thieves, after they have received their checks, the legal owners have to destroy them because they are usually weak or diseased.
I said to myself, “These hardworking men and women are being used and abused by selfish people who are looking for the expedient solution to their problem of survival and want."
But then I thought that I am also a thief. I am no better than a bee rustler. Every day I steal from my grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s future. I steal their air every time I crank up and drive my fossil fuel-burning car; I ruin their clean water when I purchase plastic packaging or bottles, and even when I think I am disposing of them properly, they find their way into our rivers and oceans; when I don’t speak out when industries pollute.
We are stealing the land, good arable land, and covering it with trash piles and landfills. Even the oceans are home to floating barges of our waste. I pollute the air again with dyes when I buy clothes I don’t need and support a fashion industry that manipulates me rather than buying what I need and wearing it over and over again.
I am stealing from my descendants’ future so that I can have an easier life.
Am I any better than a copper thief or a bee rustler?