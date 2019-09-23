For the third time in the last 10 years I have ripped open an expensive tire while trying to turn into my very own driveway.
Well-designed driveway entrances serve as a sign of welcome, of hospitality. They are a way of saying, “Come on in! Turn here.” And they can be a striking part of the home’s landscape: fences, rock towers, gates, columns. Or they can be simple reflectors, or a bush or tall grass. All mark the way.
When we bought the house many years ago, it came with low brick walls on either side of the driveway entrance. I loved them. I thought they looked classic, traditional, tasteful, reserved.
Now I think they look threatening and dangerous.
I turn into my driveway several times a day, many times a week, thousands of times a year with no scraping thuds, no damage to wheels, rims, or tires. But, three times during the last 10 years I have not cleanly negotiated the welcoming, low brick walls. I have instead gotten my front wheels successfully through, but dragged the back right tire over the brick wall, damaging the bricks and destroying the rubber.
I blame it on my new car that’s a little too long for me.
I blame it on the wall itself, lying in wait to harass busy housewives like me. Making me think about turning into a driveway, something I thought should be automatic.
Over time, I have decided the driveway markers are definitely not a welcoming decorative statement, but are instead a road hazard. I want to knock them down. With sledge hammers, not with my car.
Several of my girlfriends, a few of whom have also hit the right wall, agree with me.
But my ever practical better half does not see the low brick walls as either decorative or threatening obstructions. He sees them as safety structures designed to keep me out of the ditch. He claims going into the ditch might be worse than hitting the wall, might require a tow truck, might damage the entire underpinning of the car. He claims that they are there to remind me to make a wide turn and not cut corners.
He claims I should pay more attention.
I will admit that this last incident could perhaps be blamed on a bit of inattention on my part. I had been slowly following one of our wonderful garbage trucks which I value and appreciate. There was no place to pass, going up a hill, without endangering the nimble workers who were jumping down and running to both sides of the street. I followed the truck from house to house for a full quarter of a mile. I was so thankful when the energetic workers picked up my garbage and drove on out of the way, that I turned quickly and disastrously into my drive. And then clanked and shook to an immediate stop. That grating sound of scraping metal always so surprising.
If I had just hit the wall — as I have done many times — I would not have had to fess up. And I did wait until the next morning to speak out when “someone” noticed that the car had mysteriously gone flat. I wanted to blame the flat tire on the herds of marauding armadillos that populate our night scape and tear up my lawn. I thought about feigning ignorance. But I cannot lie, and I am the one who drives the car, so I took my lecture with an assumed compliance, until he finished, and then I argued back. To no avail.
I could not blame the ruined tire on armadillos nor garbage trucks. I must take responsibility for my carelessness. I agreed. And then I argued again that we should get rid of them.
I argued that we should bury culverts in the ditches and widen our driveway.
He suggested reflectors. And that I slow down.
My son suggested columns with lions or eagles.
My husband liked the column idea, but wanted Georgia Bulldogs.
I briefly considered a stake with ribbons flying like a deer repellant. That might look creative, depending on the color of the ribbons, but it might look tacky and would definitely be distracting.
We decided we will plant some low shrubs, greenery that will grow in the hard red clay. Now I am getting into it and am thinking about a classic white picket fence to line the driveway entrance. Or a gorgeous taller rock wall with split rails. Maybe an arch to drive under draped with clematis or roses.
Hank bought some reflectors, and I am trying to pay better attention, to remember to check my rearview mirror and then swing out and make a wide turn.
Wish me luck.