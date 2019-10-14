In September, millions of PBS viewers watched Ken Burns’ eight-part series on the history of country music. I was among them.
The melodies and tunes of the 16-hour program resonated in my memory. We kept our radio tuned to WSB which was, along with WSN and WLS, one of the premier country music station in the ’20s, ’30s and on into the ’40s. The first song I ever memorized (after “Jesus Loves Me”) was “Bonaparte’s Retreat.” Aunt Belle used to stand me on the store counter and make me sing for the customers. It is a wonder the store kept them fed for 30 years.
Under Burns’ direction, each two-hour episode was a beautifully rendered documentary of photos, interviews, facts, quotes, live and recorded music. This dense, complex history of an American cultural phenomenon, the story of the industry, the stories of the people who tried to create music and tell their own stories, was made even more hypnotizing by the sonorous voice of the narrator, Peter Coyote. About Coyote’s narration, Vulture magazine says, “His calm, cowboy-around-a-campfire timbre is basically the voice of America.”
But neither Burns nor Coyote made mention of Blind Andy Jenkins of Jenkinsburg. Jenkins was the second person to be named to the Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame, after Fiddlin’ John Carson.
Jenkins was partially blinded by a medical mistake at an early age. Later he became totally blind — another accident — but his “God gift,” as he called it, was music. When he died in 1957, his 14-inch obituary in the Atlanta Journal noted that he performed on the “clarinet, guitar, violin, piano, organ, banjo, mandolin, and harmonica.”
At the age of 12 he was preaching from porch steps and tree stumps in the city of Jenkinsburg. At 20 he moved to Atlanta and kept a newsstand at the corner of Marietta and Forsyth streets in downtown Atlanta. He was licensed as a Methodist minister at age 22. In 1922, at age 37, he had his own radio show on WSB, which was broadcast until 1933.
In 1922, when WSB first began broadcasting, it quickly became the station to listen to for gospel and country music. At this time Atlanta, not Nashville, was the center of the country/gospel industry. Atlanta is where the fiddling contests and gospel singings were held. Groups and individuals came down out of the mountains to participate. And at this time most if not all of the recording studios were in Atlanta.
Jenkins was a legend and a pioneer of the industry. He had a longterm recording contract with Okeh records. His second wife had two musical daughters and the four of them became The Jenkins Family.
But his real talent seems to have been songwriting. And aside from preaching, it was his major source of income. Jenkins penned over 800 musical compositions, most of them gospel songs. One of his most famous songs, “God Put a Rainbow in the Cloud” (1931), was recorded by Kitty Wells and Mahalia Jackson.
According to Wayne Daniel, in the New Georgia Encyclopedia, “Their repertoire included not only gospel music, but also folk, popular, and light classical fare.” Andy was very good at contemporary event or “news” ballads, and if something were going on in the world, it appears that Andy wrote a song about it. The sheet music sold, and if he recorded it, the records sold.
Ballads have served storytelling purposes since pre-history: heroes, scandals and tragedies are preserved in folk ballads and epic poems. Today, we just watch television news rehashed on the hour, read the tabloids and check our phones. We discuss these events at the water cooler and over lunch. We don’t need the sheet music.
How Andy Jenkins’s wrote his best known event song, “The Death of Floyd Collins,” is a study in early technology. Floyd Collins was a well-known and experienced cave explorer who became trapped in Sand Cave (Crystal Cave) in Kentucky. In those days, news reporters telegraphed updates hourly to radio stations.
When Andy first heard of the event he sat down on the porch with his guitar and started making up lyrics while listening to the radio updates. His step-daughter said she transcribed the notes to piano and copied the words. His producers wanted him to get the sheet music out there while the story was still interesting to the public. Like many mine collapses and cave rescues today, skillful men tried to save Collins over many days, but he did not survive.
If you want to read more about Blind Andy Jenkins, The New Georgia Encyclopedia can be searched at www.georgiaencyclopedia.org. And the Jackson-Butts County Library has a copy of Daniel’s “Pickin’ on Peachtree: A History of Country Music in Atlanta, Georgia.”
Or they will have it again, as soon as I can walk down the road and return it.