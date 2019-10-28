On Wednesday, Sept. 26, from 4 to 6 p.m., our Jackson Library hosted Family Reading Night for Jackson Elementary School. Cars overflowed the parking lot. Parents parked along College Street up toward the football field and the bus shop. They walked across streets holding the hands of toddlers while yelling for their school-age children to slow down and wait. We stopped counting when 178 parents signed in.
I watched and took pictures for this newspaper as numerous children running to get to the library crossed en mass in areas where a truck bypass is planned.
And I wondered: Is this the best place for a truck bypass?
After the program, the parents and children left in the twilight, again crossing streets to get to their cars, straggling along College Street and around the curve toward the bus shop.
I appreciate the DOT’s efforts to mitigate negative effects on the environment and historic properties along the proposed truck bypass, sometimes called the Highway 36 extension.
But again, I wondered: How does one mitigate the death of a child?
The purpose of the new road is to relieve truck traffic on the historic Jackson square. Trucks on the square are a serious inconvenience, indeed a problem. At least four state highways traverse downtown Jackson: 42, 87, 36 and 16. Turning the big rigs around corners can sometimes cause congestion. The noise of the trucks can be scary when they rattle through or gear down to turn. Truck pollution stains our historic buildings.
And it is the responsibility of the mayor and City Council to devise cost-effective ways to alleviate the harmful truck traffic.
A grant from the DOT at first seemed like a godsend. The DOT would build a road to get some north/south truck traffic out of the city. The new road is planned to go from the intersection of Brownlee Road and Ga. Highway 36 South to the intersection of Highways 16, 42, 87 with Covington Road, Highway 36 North.
I have been assured by DOT project director Michael Hamilton (a very polite young man and a very competent engineer) that this project is not meant to totally relieve truck traffic in downtown Jackson. “A real bypass is being discussed,” he said.
A roundabout is part of the proposal. I love roundabouts. They facilitate right and left turns, keep traffic moving and are safer than stop signs. The roundabout is not the issue.
Increased truck traffic too close to a busy library, a community educational center, is the issue.
I found it ironic last week when I went to the library and discovered 25 DOT staff members working in our library’s community room with maps, photographs and charts of this project spread out before them. They needed a roomy, quiet place to work on the very project that will make our community room less desirable as a quiet place to work.
Yes, our current public library sits in the middle of a historic neighborhood, next to several pristine forests. But more importantly, our library is a busy center for community learning and recreation. It is the library’s mission to bring children and families into our building which, in turn, opens up the world to them through historic documents, books, videos, classes, free internet access, book clubs, reading clubs, summer reading programs and cultural events.
I admire the mayor and City Council for their many successes and for their tireless efforts to make Jackson a better place to live. They continue to work toward their goals in the face of constant pushback. People don’t like change, and someone is bound to be negatively affected by most city projects.
This may be the most efficient and cost-effective path through which to run a much needed truck bypass. Maybe I am exaggerating the concomitant dangers.
If this project must continue, the library will need more parking, many flashing lights and pedestrian crossings, perhaps a bridge and, ideally, a huge soundproof wall. Or we will need to move the library.
The Butts County School System has asked the library staff to work with them to improve early literacy in our community. They are encouraging other elementary schools to have their Family Reading Nights at the library. We will need to consider traffic and safety if we are to continue these joint programs.
Recently the Arts Council used the library’s community room to host a reading by three writers with local connections. Forty-two adults attended in the dark and the rain. In the next weeks the library is hosting a Library Learning Night to introduce our newly digitalized newspaper resources. We will be hosting representatives from the genealogy and historical societies, writing groups and the general public. We hope these will be nights where the streets and parking lots will again be crowded with cars and people eagerly gathering to learn in our library.
And so I ask again.
Is this the safest corridor for a truck bypass?
Is this the best compromise we can negotiate?
Is mitigation enough?