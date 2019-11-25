Is it just easier to observe one united day for Thanksgiving? Or are we giving a different kind of special thanks on this one day a year, set aside officially by churches and governments? Are our thanks on Thanksgiving felt differently, welling up out of a holy, hidden — or suppressed — spring of joy toward others?
The tradition has evolved that late in November, we stop and take the time to be thankful, gather with our families and friends to feast and focus on the others who give to us. Or we may have a tradition of hospitality on this day, making it sacred by sharing meals with those in need.
But let’s be honest. We make a list of things we are thankful for: health, books, heat maybe. We name workers who provide products and services, devotion, perhaps. We may or may not even speak these prayers aloud. We grab a turkey, we hug, and laugh as much as we can, and then we go shopping, looking for more joy in material things. And many will find it, joy and thankfulness and blessings in the mall. Or on the television, humming low and waiting for us to be thankful for entertainment.
And I personally rejoice in these mundane family moments. I am thankful to watch football with my grandson, and not just as a way to avoid shopping with those of my kin who search out sales. Thanksgiving Day, tainted as it may be with commercialism, clinging to our time-pressured calendars by the will of matriarchs, still is a chance, a series of moments, when we may connect as humans, share delight and create memories to sustain us.
Perhaps a voice will remind us that we have the capacity as humans to cultivate an attitude of thankfulness all year, and that we should do so. Preachers will preach, and philosophers will argue the possibilities of praying without ceasing, of being daily with the Spirit, of living with others in peace and joy.
People who get paid well to tell us online, over the airwaves, and in print about all the evil that men do, turn about in this season to remind us that the world is still beautiful and good.
The first step in finding our daily gratitude muscles is to develop that awareness muscle. Pay attention. Be astonished. Tell about it, Mary Oliver says. And I try to practice this until it becomes annoying to my husband: Look at that weird mushroom, Wow! Can you feel the color of that tree? See that cardinal perched over there? Taste this asparagus. Let me tell you what the baby did.
Lately, I have been forced to notice how kind we are to each other still, and how we continue to trust and help each other. I have been out and about in the big city, in strange surroundings, and everywhere I go people are speaking, smiling, and offering help. I was carrying a Crock Pot full of chili into a gym for a wrestling match. It wasn’t heavy, but I wasn’t allowed to tote it, not a yard. I waltz into stores and restaurants because young men and women put their phones aside to hold the door for me and my grandchildren. People leave their purses and laptops to go to the counter for refills, despite the fact that there is a risk.
Last night a car crash, just a fender bender, but with tons of glass everywhere, revealed that busy people are still willing to stop and help a man standing by the roadside in distress.
We believe that most people are good and trustworthy. There is among us what Ross Gay calls that “common flourish of love, this everyday human light.” We want to trust and love. We thrive when we trust and love, and we bounce back when we are disappointed.
We come together in grief as well as blessings and joy. These are the human conditions.
I am thankful for this built-in trust and gratitude that most of us are born with. Let me sing my earworm to you and will you place your arm upon my shoulder?
Every day, I say with my yoga instructor, Namaste: The best in me greets the best in you.
It’s a start.