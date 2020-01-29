There have been a few pictures of the Queen and the Royal Family in the news lately. I don’t care much about Meghan and Harry having to become financially independent, but I have always wondered what Queen Elizabeth carries in her purse.
Since she is a woman of the ’50s, Queen Elizabeth obviously thinks of her purse as a part of her very proper Royal costume — her suits and gloves, hats, stockings and shoes. I grew up in the ’50s as well and learned that a purse was a necessary finish to one’s outfit. Ideally, it matched one’s shoes. Nowadays, we have given up the suits, gloves, hats and the stockings; moreover, the shoes and purse should never match.
Shall I guess what is inside her ubiquitous accessory?
One of my earliest memories is the discovery that individual purses had their unique aromas. Aunt Belle’s purse smelled like Juicy Fruit gum and starched handkerchiefs. Aunt Rose’s purse smelled like metal, Bandaids, and new money because she carried many new crisp bills in a little metal Bandaid box. My mother’s purse smelled like cigarettes; however, rambling amidst the tobacco smells often resulted in a hand smack, since along with the cigarettes, she carried a lighter. Not to mention books of matches.
First, I have no doubt that Queen Elizabeth’s custom Launer purse smells like expensive leather. I don’t know the price of the Queen’s purse, but I do know that Selfridge’s has a very similar one on offer for $1,900.
Perhaps it also smells also of mints. I have read that she keeps mints handy when meeting foreign leaders and her subjects. I know, too, from older footage and photos that she carries lipstick and a compact mirror in her purse. I have seen her applying her lipstick in public, which makes that act OK for the rest of us, I suppose.
I have no doubt she carries a proper linen handkerchief rather than the wad of tissues polluted with cracker crumbs, ink stains, and chocolate smears that litter my purse’s insides.
I do admit to caring about the Queen. I grew up with her — well I watched her coronation on TV, and I planned to marry Prince Charles, even if he is two years younger than I. But that didn’t work out.
Aside from familiarity, the Royals are a family whose tragedies, catastrophes and scandals we can discuss without being accused of gossiping about our friends. Their lives are a larger-than-television soap opera. And I find it reassuring that even with wealth and power and strict rules and protocols for behavior, they are human and prone to betrayals and missteps, as are all families.
But back to the purse.
If I were a Lady in Waiting to the Queen, the official purse stuffer, I would make sure that the Queen carried a little pistol in her little purse — and a cyanide tablet. I know that shooting is a hobby along with horseback riding, walking and raising dogs. But hobbies aside, she is the figurative head of a nation and should probably carry cyanide and a pistol.
The Queen’s handbag doesn’t bulge or gape. Probably because she has an entourage of people to carry all those items that won’t fit neatly inside: a book, a phone, an ipad, an umbrella. Or a brolly, I should more properly say.
I don’t think she bothers with a phone and properly disdains twitter. Going without a phone is one of the perks that comes with having a team of assistants following you around.
Aside from keeping mints and lipstick handy and possibly hiding her royal protection, the purse has special uses as well. She moves it around in a code of secret signals to her aforementioned team. Moving it from the left to the right arm, means rescue me from this boring natterer. Setting it on the floor means bring this meeting to an end within five minutes.
In 2016, while standing in the queue for a tour of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, I came face-to-face with another function for the purse. In an official portrait of the Queen with two of her grandchildren and five of her great grandchildren, there was the famous Launer purse, not on the Queen’s arm, but being held front center by Mia Tyndall.
In this now famous 2016 portrait, that made me smile, the Queen, in a classic grandmotherly move, had handed her purse to 2-year-old Mia Tyndall to hold, a ploy to keep the tyke from fidgeting, and also probably revealing that there is not a gun hidden in the recesses.
If you want your own Launer handbag, Selfridge’s has them on offer for $1,900
I won’t be ordering a purse, but I am seriously considering a silk square.
The Queen can rock a headscarf.
