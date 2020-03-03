I went to see a movie at a theatre recently. There’s something to be said about a big screen, big sound, darkened surrounds, and other people laughing and gasping with you.
However, movies in theaters are expensive, snacks are unaffordable, and disappointment is always a possibility, even if a film was positively reviewed. Besides which, we all have satellites, cable and streaming channels that provide eventual access to most movies.
We do occasionally go to movies with friends. It is a lovely outing usually concluding with a restaurant visit and an honest discussion to follow.
We went to see “1917” with another couple. It was a well-made movie about the horrors of war — which I already knew about, but maybe the film will convince someone who was on the fence.
One of the biggest drawbacks to attending a movie in a theatre is the previews. I hate sitting through horror films, psychological thrillers, violent crime scenes, and stupid stuff that I would never choose to watch on purpose. I don’t know why Hollywood is still in business. Do people actually watch that sick stuff?
Before viewing “1917” we saw 10 previews and the only movie we could contemplate watching was “Call of the Wild.” We had discussions on the way home about whether or not Buck was “a fake dog.” But I loved the book, and my friend still had some ticket discounts, so the next week we drove up — with a side trip to a restaurant.
Indeed, Buck and all of his mush mates were fake dogs: Computer Generated Images. CGI for short. Buck was not a real dog. But as in an animated cartoon, the CGI of Buck didn’t interfere with my enjoyment of the story. The directing choices created a Buck who was too human — he talked and understood moods and issues even more clearly than did Lassie. Even though the film looked almost realistic, it was basically a cartoon version of a classic novel — with real people mixed in.
The scenes of the Yukon were incredible, especially since the weather was always perfect. Harrison Ford was Harrison Ford.
Jack London would have barely recognized his story of hardship and violence. Tinker Belle, apparently, sprinkled Walt’s fairy dust on the whole enterprise. It was totally Disneyfied.
Still, the quality of the animated/CGI characters was amazing. So amazing that as I often do, I sat through the credits to find out how they did it.
Sitting through movie credits is more than a habit. It is an homage I undertake to honor all of the writers, artists, and craftspeople who worked years to serve me up three hours of entertainment. I like to read each name.
For “Call of the Wild,” I was particularly looking for three things in the credits: The musicians and writers who did the songs — the sound track was interesting; any hints about how they did the imaging; and I needed confirmation about at least one actor in the movie. This is a game we all play these days — Was that so and so who played so and so in so and so?
In “Call of the Wild,” I was almost certain that the villain was played by good guy Dan Stevens who played Matthew Crawley, Lady Mary’s husband in “Downton Abbey.” He had been so kind and wonderful in “Downton,:” and he was pure evil in “Call.” But yes, it was indeed he.
I didn’t recognize the musicians nor the songs, but if I had Pandora I might download one of the last tracks.
But the most amazing part of the credits were the pages and pages, screens after screens, giving credit to thousands of visual effects artists, or VFX as it is called in modern filmmaking. According to Wikipedia, “VFX is a term used to describe imagery created, manipulated, or enhanced for any film, that cannot take place during live-action shooting. VFX is the integration between actual footage and this manipulated imagery to create realistic looking environments for the context.”
I enjoyed a film with friends. I got to eat a meal out. I proved I can recognize my actors in differing roles. I learned some new terms: CGI and VFX.
And for a moment I thought that I might have found a career for my video game addicted grandson: VFX artist. Yes!
But then I realized that all of the 500 (?) names on all the screens, giving credit for VFX were Indian. The special effects were not created in America. I say “Hooray for India” and all of those wonderful bright, brown men and women.
But perhaps they can make room at the computer desk for one other wonderful, bright, but rather pale young man? Or maybe he could stick one of his dreams and become a veterinarian. A vet who treats real animals, not animated ones.
I will take him to see the movie whatever he decides.
