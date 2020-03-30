A dark cloud of menace and worry has settled over our personal skies. But the seasons of nature, the cycles of bloom and seed, offer blue skies and sunshine, if we but look. Spring descended flamboyantly and comfortingly in this pandemic year.
A daily highlight of my socially isolated routine is a walk around my quiet neighborhood. A walk helps me physically and mentally. A walk cures any lingering traces of seasonal affective disorder.
Let me share the joy of one recent walk. No friend accompanied me, not even 4 feet away. My companions were squirrels and songbirds, loudly twittering songbirds
I planned on this walk to deliberately note and admire the work of my neighbors and their shovels and rakes. In my yard, I have a few azaleas, a few bright blue iris, a few gorgeous dogwoods, but my neighbors have yards worthy of Gibbs and Callaway.
I was thrilled by banks and masses of bright azaleas, delicate lacy native azaleas, contrasted with rain-watered sod. There was a scattering of white dogwoods standing like large parasols amid the pines. The most striking scene in one yard were beds of white flag iris against hot pink azaleas. Every year I vow to add more white iris.
But on this walk as is sometimes the case, I was distracted from my sincere appreciation of my friends’ landscaped lots by wild nature. I kept getting off the street and into the edges of woods. My eyes were caught by strange bark design, or millions of berries on a holly bush at the edge of a field, or a pad of fluffy chartreuse moss thick on a root near the creek. I noted a hat of navy berries on a mahonia, and then more mahonias growing on a strip of wild neglected woods between an alley and a yard. These were just right for digging up and planting in my own woods, if I could figure out who owned this strip of land.
And next, barely visible beneath fallen sticks and vines on the shadowy side of a small ditch, I saw and investigated a bright clutch of wild violets. Now keep in mind that I am not in a garden, but in a regular paved neighborhood with houses side-by-side. But even here there are comforting pockets of pure wildness.
It was hot on this day, and I had walked almost 3 hilly miles, 15 floors on my Fitbit. Because it was hot and I had been trekking and noting, sighing over the constant glory of spring in Georgia, I chose a short cut home through the dark and quiet woods. I stepped over a still muddy ditch and onto a track of pine straw. The old truck track is easily visible as it winds through the trees. It was once used for hauling gardening supplies and freshly cut wood to backyard piles. And a generation ago, now grown boys used it as a part of their dirt bike circuit.
But for me on this day all was quiet. I walked on a pine straw carpet. Fallen branches, roots and rocks kept my eyes mostly down. But as I kept walking, I noticed up ahead a glimmer, a coral azalea, not native. One of the neighbors had planted this, or it had drifted in a storm. In no one’s yard and on the edge of the path, it was like a beckoning beacon.
I was so captivated by this colorful bush, I didn’t realize my path was ending. I was faintly surprised by the hard pavement just steps ahead. I stopped and looked back and around and then up. I was standing between a pair of large magnolia trees. Not the ancient giants of McKibben Street, nor even the sturdy guardians of our courthouse, these were younger, but towering protectively over me. These two trees were a peaceful contrast to the sun and the color. They were comforting. It was as if I had stepped into a deep forest on the planet Pandora. I waited for the magnolia leaves to start flapping and turn into deep green butterflies.
Alas, instead of butterflies I saw a tiny grove of magnolia offspring at my feet — just as magical as animated butterflies. I counted six adolescent magnolias and uncountable babies littering the ground. It was a family grove, a little hidden enclave, and it had provided another ecstatic moment in the narrative of my spring walk.
And so, I went to bed that night with pink and green and white images floating briefly behind my eyes, finally drifting off to sleep wrapped in the shiny forest green of magnolia leaves.
I dreamed not at all.
Another blessing of a spring walk.
