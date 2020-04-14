Every group or company who has my email has sent me a message. We are all in this together they say. But I know we are not. We are in this very separately, behind closed doors, behind our masks, beyond a specified measurements of space. Some of us are on the wrong side of a glass partition in a closed off ward.
Unless we are among the heroes who are in the trenches of this battle, we are separated by a television or a tablet screen.
But I know what they mean. We will have to work together to get out of “this.” One person who doesn’t wash his hands can destroy the world. We are all praying for our race to win this battle with this insidious virus.
But then aren’t all viruses insidious? From H1NI to COVID-19, they lie low and then morph and evolve. If we cut off their heads, they grow a new one. In mythology we call that a monster.
But some of these comforting goodwill messages are slightly insidious as well. They are saying the right things, but what they mean is “I am a good guy supporting our heroes. Don’t forget about me. When all this is over I will be taking your money again. Convincing you that you need what I am selling.”
Maybe I am too cynical.
Many of my mentors and friends in the writing community send me messages of encouragement, as well, reminding me to stay focused, be disciplined and produce good stuff during this quiet time.
I follow Maria Papova’s weekly blog/newsletter Brain Pickings. This week she reminded me that in 1665 when Cambridge University closed to prevent the spread of the bubonic plague, young Isaac Newton went home, set up a desk and a book shelf, grabbed a notebook, and over the next year, formulated his theory of gravity. In order to prove his theory and explain it, he had to — oh, by the way! — invent calculus.
No pressure!
Last week, Chuck Palahniuk, sent me via UPS an entire book of advice that he’s collected over 30 years of writing. He said, among other things, “Big Brother isn’t watching. He’s singing and dancing. He’s pulling rabbits out of hat. Big Brother’s busy holding your attention every moment you’re awake. He’s making sure you’re distracted. He’s making sure you’re fully absorbed. He’s making sure your imagination withers until it’s as useful as your appendix. He’s making sure your attention is always filled. And this being fed, it’s worse than being watched …. With the world always filling you, no one has to worry about what’s in your mind.”
He meant it politically, because writing is a subversive activity, but this was in a chapter on how to be more disciplined and more productive within our creative pursuits.
There are people who are not floundering. They plow their gardens and drive their trucks with purpose. They refinish furniture and rebuild engines. They dive deeper into their routine.
But for me, staying disciplined and focused is not as easy as it sounds. On neighborhood walks, or when I do check-in phone calls with my friends and relatives they tell me that they, too, are reading junk, and watching junk and resisting their former exercise routines. One friend confided that she was looking forward to a trip to Walmart. I find weeding the garden less compelling when I know that no one will see my pristine flower beds. We are all cooking more and too much because it is a useful activity that needs to be done. Meal times are deadlines.
But another friend, Daphne Gray-Grant, claims that it is OK to give into our worry and fear a little and escape into comforting pursuits like junk movies and junk novels. She says that we should stick to our routine as much as we can and not beat ourselves up when we falter and turn to the jigsaw puzzle.
So maybe we are all in this together. I hope so, because I am not doing so well on my own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.