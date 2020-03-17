To protect myself and my family from coronavirus, I will do everything recommended by the CDC and the World Health Organization. WHO? My friend asks, and I fall right into it, and say again …The World Health Organization. Then she says WHO? again, until I get it.
But mostly we are not laughing. We are concerned. Or we should be.
We always think, “It won’t happen to me.” Or “Everyone is being overly cautious.” I heard one friend say, “People are overreacting.” And I heard one say, “This is a conspiracy to destroy our economy.”
But because this virus spreads quickly and kills, and because we have no antidote, I will listen to what the experts in communicable diseases say and follow their guidelines.
Do you remember the bubonic plague? Probably not, since that particular pandemic occurred in the 14th century, but 25 to 50 million Europeans (60% of the population) died. The disease was finally controlled through quarantine and isolation. It took many more years to discover the bacteria that caused it. And as in our current crisis, no known medicines stopped it. We certainly know more about COVID-19 than medieval apothecaries and healing women knew about anything in the 1300s. But even with so much more information about disease, bacteria, and virus today, if someone contracts the virus, it must run its course.
Do you remember the flu pandemics of 1918 and 1928? Nor do I, but I know my grandmother died in 1928 having just given birth when she succumbed to the flu when relatives brought it into the house. The 1918 epidemic caused 50 million deaths all over the world. The 1928 smaller epidemic, mostly in America, resulted in 500,000 deaths.
I think women are at an advantage in this health crisis because they usually serve as health officers in their own homes. We housekeepers, at least those from my generation, have been taught to sterilize and sanitize, to wash with hot water, and to scrub. I use bleach probably way too much on most surfaces and in my laundry — towels, dishtowels, sheets, etc.
We blow out and clean out our vents, change our sheets, and typically fight germs regularly. We wipe down the door frames and handles. So why don’t they do that at the police stations, hospitals, pharmacies, post office and the grocery store? Lately many retail stores and offices are offering anti-bacterial stations and wipes. However, I recently ran in to a local market and the wipe station for the cart handles was empty. I had one in my purse.
I keep a supply in my car and did so before this virus outbreak.
But even in my housekeeper smartness, I had to be told by a television journalist to wipe down my phone and my keyboard. I hosted bridge the other day and almost Cloroxed our playing cards. Finally, I just chose my newest cards and threw away the old ones that had been shuffled and dealt many times …. probably with clean hands …. but still.
Another advantage that might keep me from contracting COVID-19 is that I was taught well by Mama and the Aunts not to touch anything. Don’t touch that! It’s got germs, was as common as “chew with your mouth closed,” and “cover your mouth when you cough.” Not so wisely we covered our mouths with our hands in those days. But we did all carry tissues and handkerchiefs — plain handkerchiefs that they laundered with bleach, in addition to the lightly starched, embroidered ones that were mostly for show and the occasional funeral tear.
Like most women, I know how to use a public bathroom without ever touching a water spigot or a doorknob. Now sometimes this health precaution requires some gyrations and contortions to reach the hand towels, the door, and garbage cans. Elbows and backsides have been coming in handy for years.
While we are all paying attention to public health, maybe we can get our restaurants to pay attention to sour mops and nasty rags sitting around. Sometimes I see a rag and a bucket or a spray bottle, and I know that they have been using that same rag all day, from one table to another. Occasionally, I see a gross mop in a corner, and I can even smell it. A sour mop or a bucket of dirty water makes me turn around and leave any establishment.
And why shouldn’t workers be constantly spraying and wiping down subway rails and plane trays and retail door knobs and frames from now on? Why have they not been cleaning furiously for years?
We will get through this and learn from it. If we are as smart as we think we are.
