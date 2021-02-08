Some days I embrace despair and decide the only hope for the human race lies in the hands of Elon Musk. Surely, his SpaceX company will find us a new unsullied planet. Surely, Musk and his colleagues will invent a way to whisk us all there when our selfish desires and limited visions have finally destroyed the earth.
We have already sold our souls to the devils of progress and ease, speed and greed. As humans we want more, always more, different, faster, bigger, and now. The proposed rock quarry is the place where we must draw the line.
I am not above compromise. I live within one-half mile of a sewage treatment plant. Every time I flush I am thankful for that well-designed, well-run marvel of engineering — built with concrete.
I live in a house on a concrete foundation directly beneath a new and busy flight path. Often planes descending for a landing at Hartsfield-Jackson are so low and loud I cringe over my dinner. But I like to ride on those planes and visit those tall concrete cities. I am thrilled to land on those hard runways and walk into those soaring terminals built primarily of concrete.
Some part of the earth gave up rock to help create the roads and bridges I traverse when visiting children, grandchildren and my dead kin in cemeteries far away. My father, lying in one of those cemeteries, worked all of his life as a plasterer and cement mason.
Furthermore, I demand that books, flowers and socks be sent to me immediately over those flight paths and highways. I choose broccoli out of season sent to me on planes and trucks, depleting our fossil fuels, clogging our highways, and our throats.
Our lifestyles are at the heart of the Stop the Quarry fight in Butts County. We are all collaborators.
However, as halfway intelligent beings, we have rules in place for protecting ourselves from ourselves. We have learned that we must have clean air and clean water to survive. We know that trees and grasses create the very oxygen we breathe. Our destruction of the earth is not allowed to be wanton and complete — yet. We vaguely realize that to survive we must limit the side effects of progress.
And the proposed Rock Quarry in Worthville/Fincherville promises more than a side effect too far. There is no doubt that the lungs of people who live nearby will be negatively affected. There is evidence that blasting and digging in the proposed location will lower the quality of our drinking water and weaken the dam at the Tussahaw reservoir.
But there is yet a more important consideration. If we allow a destructive rock quarry in our midst, we will be betraying a promise to our residents: we promised zoning. We promised a balance of industry with green places to live and play. We promised peaceful, clean places to live in community, acreage zoned and reserved for human habitation and agriculture. We must stick to our vision of Butts as a green and restful suburb.
Butts County has been called the Outdoor Capital of Georgia.
Past and present leaders have preserved our lands and rivers and given us Indian Springs State Park, Dauset Trails, High Falls, Jackson Lake, and coming soon a network of trails that will eventually connect these recreational spaces.
I hope our current leaders will step around the rock quarry pitfall and add Cedar Rock Wildlife Sanctuary to the parks and spaces already blessing us. Cedar Rock in Fincherville is mostly unspoiled, a place of beauty that rivals Arabia Mountain and Panola Mountain. Isn’t the Cedar Rock Area another spot that should be preserved for our future and that of our children?
In addition to studying hundreds of pages of environmental reports from independent agencies regarding this proposal, I beg that our commissioners and regional planners will also walk the land. Take a hike to Cedar Rock. Breathe the fresh air along the creeks of Winding Way. Stand in a church yard in Worthville and hear the cows mooing and the wind in the trees. Know the facts, but also experience the reality that will be changed forever. Stick to the carefully constructed dream of what we want Butts County to become.
We have already given much of our pastures and forests to landfills, super highways, and corridors of warehouses. Our people must have houses to live in, but we must not dig and build and pave over everything. We have a chance to help save the world by saving our little corner of it.
We are stepping already in the right direction here in Butts County, and we don’t want to step into a giant hole. Let’s go one step beyond the pitfall that is facing us, make an about face, and use this opportunity to build something lasting that will not require tons of concrete.
