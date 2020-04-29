Just because I have mentioned jumpboards in various written offerings and in conversations, I am not surprised that many of my friends still do not understand what I am talking about, have no experiences with jumpboards.
But if I had to choose a few scenes from my childhood, a few scenes that revealed what it was like to attend a four-room country school with outdoor toilets, one of the scenes would be of me jumping with joyful abandon on a dangerous jumpboard.
Our Holsenbeck jumpboards were known at Ringling Brothers and on the Ed Sullivan show as Teeterboards. And even my most sheltered of adult friends have seen Korean Teeterboard Acrobats performing flying rolls and tucks as they are catapulted into the air by a partner landing on the other end of a board on a fulcrum. Even today, Korean plank acts are featured in the Cirque du Soleil.
However, professional Teeterboarders are a far cry from our dangerous amateur attempts to fly into the air and land back down on the other end of the board, forcing our partner even higher into the air.
But if we could get a good board and a decent fulcrum, a good partner of the right weight, and if we could hold our arms and mouths right, we could stay in the air long enough to do spread eagle jumps and splits and still land without upsetting the rhythm. Of course, sometimes the board slipped off its fulcrum, (usually a large almost flat rock), and both partners landed hard on the ground. But to us this kind of technical problem was a simple interruption in our harmonious dance of land hard and leap back up.
There was a flat spot behind the school in the front yard of the girl’s outhouse and that is where we usually set up our boards. Training on the board was peer training, and when one first started, one could stand in line and await one’s turn until the end of recess. But standing and waiting was learning as well. I watched the best jumpers bend their knees and spread their arms and check the position of the fulcrum and board, and often correct the trajectory that might send someone off the end.
We were all willing to play by the rules. Two misses was all a pair got, and they had to give up their space to the next person. Sometimes there was more than one board in the school yard, and those were fun days.
But one of the dangers of this game was that the boards would split and break. Of course, this was very dangerous, and we did get hurt, twisting ankles and knees. But it was only after a classmate broke her arm that the teachers prohibited jump boards at school. Except the next year, the teachers forgot, or they were new teachers. There were no handbooks of playground rules in those days. What we had was a teacher occasionally wandering over to a window and yelling out at us at us to stop fighting.
We brought the boards to school on the school bus. Everyone made room and twisted sideways and were delighted to see new boards coming.
I had a jumpboard at home: A half a concrete block and an old scaffolding board. But my sister was never very good and would rather have been playing dolls or majorette. And my cousin Nelson looked down upon this country game because he went to the town school where they had a tame playground of slides and seesaws and swings. And supervised play.
Or else he was just totally uncoordinated and refused to try. Of course, his mama would have cried to see him hurt, while my Daddy provided me with the board and the blocks with which to break my leg, which luckily didn’t happen
In its best moments jumpboarding is a harmony of back and forth, like a satisfying volley in tennis, but with the added thrill of being lifted into the air, soaring into the sky like a bird, free from gravity, catapulted by force and speed. It is akin to the childhood thrills of roller skating down a sidewalk, or racing too fast down a hill on a bicycle or a homemade flexy.
The freedom of an unsafe childhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.