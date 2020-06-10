Our local library is reopening this week, with fewer hours and with different policies and procedures designed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Many of us have been longing to go in and check out some books.
In 1959, when I was 13 years old, my public library was my favorite place. I went every Saturday and checked out a stack of books. That same year, 1959, a 9-year-old in Lake City, S.C., not so far from where I lived in Georgia, went to his “not so public” library and found a book he wanted to take home and study. A bright little boy, he was obsessed by anything scientific: flight, space, how things worked.
He was allowed to browse in the library, but he was not allowed to check out a stack of books the way I did in my home town. It was 1959.
This young man whose ancestors had probably built half the town, physically sawed and nailed the studs, whose relatives had fought in WWII or maybe even Korea, was denied equal access to the words of the centuries. Because of the color of his skin, he was deemed unworthy, a threat to the peace, to the system of law and order that prevailed.
The 9-year-old refused to leave without his book. The librarian, who knew that this frequent browser was usually very polite and well-behaved, was astounded and called his mother.
She also called the police. The child was breaking state law. When she told the child that she was calling the police, he said, “I’ll wait,” and pulled himself up onto the library counter and sat quietly, wrapping his arms around the book that he wanted to check out.
The mother was scared and embarrassed. The other patrons, mostly white women, offered to check out his book for him in their own names. They wanted to help the little boy, but they didn’t necessarily want to change the system. Some of them probably thought he needed a good spanking.
But when the policeman arrived, he asked, “Why don’t you just let him check out the book?”
Various library patrons on that day answered, because it is library system policy and state law. Because he is black. In 1959, blacks were told lies like “separate but equal.”
But the librarian was brave, and she finally did the right thing and let little Ron McNair check out the book.
McNair went on to become valedictorian of his high school, and graduated from North Carolina A&T University. Four years later, he earned a Ph.D. in physics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and went to work for the Hughes Research Laboratory in California.
In 1978, he was one of 10,000 who applied to be an astronaut in the NASA program. In 1979, he became one of 35 who were selected. He excelled at his training and was chosen for two space flights.
A renaissance nerd, McNair was also a black belt in karate and an accomplished jazz saxophonist. He became the first man to play a saxophone in space on his first mission in 1984.
On his second flight, he carried his saxophone again. He was going to record a song or two. One song was a commissioned piece that he was later to perform with the Houston Symphony.
His wife said the other song that he practiced over and over at home, planning to play it in space, was Hal David’s “What the World Needs Now is Love.” Remember those words? Every stanza ends the same: What the world needs now /is love sweet love /not just for some/ but for everyone.
But 73 seconds into his second Challenger mission on Jan. 28, 1986, Dr. Ron McNair died in an explosion along with six fellow astronauts. The Challenger mission became the Challenger disaster.
Sixty years later after many more national disasters and riots, the world still needs love.
The brave librarian in 1959, did more than passively love her little customer. She acted against the law to make the world a better place for him and for us. So did the kind policeman.
My niece posted a line on Facebook this week. In flowing script the words proclaimed, “When Jesus said, love your neighbor, He knew your neighbor would act, look, believe, and love differently than you.” He knew it would be hard.
Apparently, Jesus also knew that it might occasionally be necessary to flip over a few tables and express a little righteous anger.
And today’s protestors aren’t even asking for love. They aren’t asking for us to break the law. They are asking for restraint and due process.
As Martin Luther King Jr. said, “A riot is the language of the unheard.”
They are asking us to listen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.