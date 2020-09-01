I was surprised when the social-historical controversies of 2020 came to Jackson through a complaint about the post office’s Works Progress Administration mural.
I was surprised because people tend to ignore art that hangs in one place too long. A number of residents with whom I have spoken recently expressed surprise that there even is a mural at the post office. Or they said, “I don’t remember what the picture is about. Is it so bad?” Or they said something like, “Oh I love that mural. It has been there since I was a little boy.”
Actually, I am somewhat reassured that at least one person has recently examined the painting and had a strong personal response to it, strong enough to complain.
Second, I was surprised because for these last few months, I have been expecting that some group or person would complain about the Confederate soldier on the courthouse lawn. Our beautiful and iconic courthouse that outgrew our criminal justice and legal record-keeping needs is currently being transformed into a Butts County Cultural Center/Museum. Local leadership is talking with Arts Council, Chamber of Commerce, Historical Society, and others to help make this safer version of the historic building useful to the community again, a place for us to work together to improve our community and bring the lucrative tourism industry to Jackson.
The issue of public art which doesn’t represent all of the public, and indeed hurts or offends some groups, had seemingly skipped over us. We saw leaders, councils and boards in other towns removing statues to undisclosed places, perhaps to be returned to cemeteries and museums later where they can be used to teach a more objective and inclusive history. When the movement came to McDonough, I felt sure that we would be next. I hoped that our community would handle the moment with as much restraint and cooperation as seemed apparent in our Jackson Renaissance Group sponsored Juneteenth March that raised awareness about African-American concerns and culminated in a voter registration drive.
Most of us in Jackson, whether Black, white, red, brown, or gray and achy, (like me) are too busy trying to survive to take notice of things that don’t affect us personally. I am not saying that is a good thing. Throughout history it has been the scared, angry and hungry people who have cared enough to step up, speak out, or even go to war to save small diverse groups, and ultimately all of us, from demagogues, tyranny and oppression.
We should neither ignore nor cover up the current controversy. I don’t know what the Jackson Renaissance Group has to say about the mural. I hope they will speak out.
This is what I have to say.
I don’t want anyone in our city to be hurt because we have ignored their history.
I strongly believe that art in public places needs to be sensitive, uplifting and uniting. I also believe that art in private galleries and in non-permanent exhibitions needs to be expressive of the artist’s vision, whether that vision is disturbing, provocative, inspiring, soothing or simply not to our individual taste.
I need to know more about the purpose of the WPA and the artist, Philip Evergood. I have ordered three books on his life and art, but from the internet, I know he was an activist and deliberately painted scenes that made viewers uncomfortable. He called himself a social artist. Throughout his career he painted disturbing images of the homeless, the incarcerated, the oppressed and the persecuted. He painted a famous series of paintings about lynchings that were still occurring in his time. He was a Jew and knew about persecution.
Since his use of art to make social and political statements was controversial, Evergood’s career was not a lucrative one. Our Jackson Post Office mural “Cotton: From Field to Mill,” was supposed to represent the history of our little town. Maybe it did. But even mundane truths can be hurtful. Or maybe Evergood meant the painting to be subtly enlightening. I need to look at the painting and study it carefully. This is hard to do when it is covered by black plastic.
I need to hear what other members of the community think and feel about the painting. Is one complaint enough, or is one complaint more than enough, to bring the mural down?
Uncover the mural. Let us look at it and talk about it, and decide as a community or as individuals whether or not it is appropriate community art.
However, since this mural doesn’t belong to the community, but to the federal government, we can do no more than express our concerns to each other and to the USPS — which is facing more pressing concerns at the moment — and to hope that our emails and phone calls don’t end up in some modern reincarnation of Dickens’s Circumlocution office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.