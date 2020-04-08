One of my password reset questions is, “Who was your favorite teacher?” The never changing answer is Mrs. Lorene Jackson.
At first I liked her because she looked like me. She had bright red hair like me. She had pale skin like me, although her skin was powdery, and mine was freckled. She was kind, and she knew so many things that I wanted to learn.
She taught third and fourth grade in the same classroom. I sat on the third grade side, and she alternated teaching, explaining and showing with monitoring, practice sheets and reading assignments.
I sat next to the bookmobile shelves and whenever I finished my work I could read. I devoured those little blue biographies like potato chips. I wanted to be Florence Nightingale or George Washington or Calamity Jane.
Mrs. Jackson’s handwriting was beautiful, and I was ever ready to clean her erasers. She kept us safe from polio and communist ideas, bombs and tornadoes, and seemed to know everything!
She wore beautiful suits. Aunt Belle had taught me to recognize quality fabric and classic design. But her lace-up, high-heeled shoes were ugly. My mother and even the aunts wore pumps with the slim heels of the fifties. And while Aunt Bell did have a pair of spectator pumps, Mama only ever wore her black pair. Mrs. Jackson’s lace-up shoes matched her gorgeous suits. She sported leather footwear that was apple green, avocado green, dark brown, camel brown, red, burgundy, navy blue. Every day I admired her taste in colors. But they were still sturdy, old-lady, lace-up shoes.
Comfortable, I now know, with a chunky mid-heel. She was on her feet all day standing at the board. She lit the fires in our coal stove every morning and yelled out the window for us to come in off the playground. She served us Kool-Aid in little paper cups when the classroom was stifling.
One day at recess, someone whined about how they hated Mrs. Jackson. I was shocked. She could be sharp-tongued, but I was used to that. All the aunts had sharp tongues.
But this playground friend was saying that Ms. Jackson gave too many math problems for homework and made us stand up and recite the times tables. Another friend asked why did we have to learn cursive anyway?
I loved homework! I loved cursive! And I was proud to stand up and recite my times tables, at least until we got to 11 and 12, which I have never mastered.
Part of Mrs. Jackson’s earnest teaching method was to check on our understanding or call us to attention by asking “See?” But it had become a filler word. She was probably mentally preparing for the next lesson. She didn’t say ‘Uh.’ Or ‘Right?’ Or ‘You know?’ She said, See? As in, “See? This is what we call friendly letter.” Or “See, you carry the one — see?” Or “Atlanta is the capital of Georgia. See?” Her verbal crutch was constant, but we hardly noticed.
So wanting to fit in, and not having the courage to proclaim my love of schoolwork and homework, I spoke up to the other girls. I said that Mrs. Jackson was a good teacher, but, I added knowingly, “She says ‘see’ too much.” Everyone agreed, and so feeling flush with acceptance, I added, “And she wears ugly shoes.”
And of course that very day one of my girlfriends reported my character lapse to Mrs. Jackson.
Before the final bell rang, Mrs. Jackson, who also taught us about kindness and manners, confronted me. “Cheryl, someone told me that you said I say ‘see’ too much and that I wear ugly shoes.”
I thought fast, and denied the ugly shoe part. She had to admit that she said ‘see’ the way Bobby Wright said ‘uh’ during a book report. But saying her shoes were ugly seemed personal and hurtful.
So I admitted to the one and denied the other, “Yes, ma’am. I did say that you say ‘see,’ too much, but I never said your shoes are ugly!”
I didn’t notice that my astute comments had any effect on Mrs. Jackson’s verbal behavior. I’m sure she was too busy and dedicated to pay attention to an 8-year-old’s criticism. She just needed to teach me a lesson about how gossip always returns to haunt us.
And she kept on wearing her old lady lace-up high-heeled shoes. One day she came in wearing a deep purple pair. They set off her lavender suit perfectly.
And later in the year, she chose me go to the bookmobile to pick out the books for our classroom’s three-shelf library. I was forgiven.
So Mrs. Jackson also taught me that I was never to hold a grudge.
