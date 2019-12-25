For the last five years my son has threatened to serve tacos de pescado for Christmas. I always praise the choice: I love fish tacos.
I will eat whatever he prepares, but I do love a Christmas ham.
Every family has its traditions. When Aunt Barbara was alive and cooking, lasagna was her signature Christmas Eve dish. My mother was the Queen of Hearty Bean Soup and Chicken Stew — in addition to the Christmas ham.
My husband thinks I am a crazy person because like any good hausfrau, housekeeper, homemaker or grandmother, I think there should always be at least one ham in the house, in case of company. I will never admit that I married a Yankee, but his mother did grow up in Chicago.
We didn’t have a real farm, never even any chickens, just a garden and always, every year, hogs in the pen behind the barn. Salted fatback and streak o’lean were staples in the fridge. Our freezer was chock full of pork chops, pork steaks, and roasts. And pork liver, which nobody but Daddy ever ate. But then he ate the headcheese and pickled pigs’ feet, as well.
When the forecasters predict a snow storm and everyone is out stocking up on milk and bread, I am out buying bread and ham.
I love ham. But I hate pigs. Is that just a paradox or is it a real impossibility? I will not say the only good hog is a dead hog — I know people have therapy pigs and pet pigs — but I will admit that my experience has led me to distrust adult hogs. They are greedy and pushy and will attack anything that gets between them and food, and that includes 10-year-old girls.
One day, our hogs got into the neighbor’s pecan orchard, and since I was home alone, I had to try to run them back into the pen. At first, when I yelled and stomped, they looked up, but they wouldn’t stop rooting for Mr. Orr’s pecans. I became loud and aggressive, and so did they. The three hogs and I started dancing back and forth, I would stomp and yell and they would back up a bit, and then they would run toward me and grunt and growl, and I would back up a bit.
Eventually, I called Aunt Belle at the store. Daddy didn’t have a phone on the job, and I was not to call Mama at the mill unless I was dead. Aunt Bell said get a hoe, so I ran to the barn and got a big hoe, not a little gardening hoe, but the hoe Daddy used to mix finishing cement. It was heavy to begin with and heavier still when coated with plaster.
I waved it at the pigs, to no avail. I broke it over the lead pig’s back, to no avail.
I called Aunt Belle again, and she suggested that I try to lure them with the slop bucket. That worked pretty well, except that the hogs were still menacing. No matter how fast I ran they were nipping at my heels. Slop sloshed all over my shoes, but finally they were in the pen. I had enough sense to prop boards in the fence where they had rooted out. Daddy fixed the pen correctly when he got home.
I never read “Charlotte’s Web” until I was an adult. Such a sweet tale was not included in our school library. And with apologies to E.B. White, Charlotte and Wilber are fairy tale creatures. In the reality that I knew, webs and their spiders were to be ruthlessly knocked down with a broom and stomped dead if they survived. Piglets were cute for about a minute, but even young hogs are getting on to mean.
I am OK with changing food traditions at Christmas and Thanksgiving. In fact, I have severely modified my traditional Thanksgiving meal and will do so again next year. Despite plain green beans and green bean casserole and carrot casserole, none of my grandchildren touched the veggies. When I questioned my 13-year-old grandson, he said, “Lolly, do you ever roast broccoli in the oven? I like roasted broccoli.”
I said, “I hardly think the pilgrims served roasted broccoli on the first Thanksgiving.”
But I will make roasted broccoli for him next year.
And I will eat fish tacos for Christmas dinner this year if that is what I am served.
I can always have a ham sandwich for supper.