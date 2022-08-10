My sister called to tell me that she had knocked her HVAC system off its concrete pad. She had rounded the corner of her house driving her new 360-degree-turning mower and plowed right into it.
I was so proud of her!
I said, “Congratulations! You are not going to become Aunt Gladys.” In our family, Aunt Gladys is code for helpless widow.
We all loved Aunt Gladys, and she managed as a widow for many years, sewing pants at the plant, getting paid by the piece, raising a son, and cooking ham biscuits and blackberry pie for reunions and holidays. She kept up her yard with a rusty iron rotary mower and a rake. Daddy worked on the blades occasionally.
But her successfully living alone was very dependent on her neighbors and kin, mainly because she never learned to drive. She found rides to work. We took her to the Washeteria and the grocery store. Her sisters picked her up for revivals and funerals.
Daddy finally taught her to drive when she was about 50. Aunt Belle bought her an old Impala, white on the bottom with a peeling black leather (?) top. But the stress was too much. She drove it slowly to work, but she discovered two problems: First, because her left arm had been weakened by bursitis and injury, she didn’t have enough strength to shut the driver side door. She could not slam it shut. So she drove with it open, pulled to but not shut.
Second, she couldn’t get the gas cap off, and anyway, she never figured out how to pump gas at the cheaper-pump-your own stations that were popping up everywhere. We sometimes rode with her to get gas — slamming her in, of course, or she lurked around a station and paid a kind stranger a dollar to pump her gas.
Finally, after her second stay at “the rest home,” she parked the Impala and started bringing potato chips to family get togethers. She let the leaves cover up her patch of grass.
Marsha is determined not to become Aunt Gladys — yet. The day she had her little run in with the HVAC unit, was the third time she had tried to start the new mower that her husband bought the day before he died. Three times it wouldn’t start. She decided to check the gas, but (alas!) couldn’t get the gas cap off. Eventually, she called the store where David had purchased the still-under-warranty mower, and a nice young man came out — and “it cranked right up!”
The salesman showed her the trick for pushing and turning the gas cap, reminded her that the “arms” of the mower had to be in position, tucked around her for safety reasons, before the mower would start. He watched her drive it around a bit, and she didn’t run into the creek. He told her the gas was getting low.
The next day she found the 5-gallon gas can in the barn and went to the store. She bought 5 gallons of gas and a friend who happened by put it in her back seat. But she couldn’t lift it out when she got home. Undeterred she poured the gas from the floorboard into smaller gas cans. She filled up the mower and started cutting the raggedy grass. She said she was very proud of herself, until she rounded that back corner.
The unit did not disconnect, but she couldn’t push it back into place. She said for a few minutes she considered nudging it with the mower but realized that she hadn’t mastered nudging yet. She finished the yard, and when she went inside, she still had air conditioning.
I’m waiting to hear who is going to push the unit back into place. Her son? Her brother-in-law? The AC people? Surely, she won’t leave it like that—too similar to Aunt Gladys’s driving with her car door open.
When I told this story to my husband, he said, “I really need to teach you how to use our lawn mowers.”
I can push a mower if someone else pulls the crank to start it up. I now can (I believe) drive a riding mower without running up a tree like I did in 1979.
I considered, (as Marsha had) whether I wanted to master the lawn or hire someone else to do it.
Finally, I said to Hank, “I am perfectly able to write a check to a grass-cutting service.”
And he said to me, “That might be best.”
But nowadays I do have the option of an autonomous mower. I’ll just have to get someone to help me program it and change the blades.
This is a previously published column revised with an updated ending. It is a true story. Contact Cheryl Hilderbrand at cherrylmach@gmail.com.
